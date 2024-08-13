The golden era of tennis is one of the most competitive. Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray, Roger Federer, and Stan Wawrinka among others made it very difficult for any player in the ATP to win titles. While nearly every one of these veterans has decided to call it a career, Novak Djokovic has shown a great deal of longevity. Now, he finally got his Olympics gold medal which was the only thing missing from his trophy case. This huge Paris Olympics win over Carlos Alcaraz was highly celebrated in his homeland.

Serbia knows how to throw parties and celebrations for their athletes. No one would know this the most than one of their most decorated athletes, Novak Djokovic. When the veteran finally clinched the elusive Olympics gold medal, his fans rallied through the streets and were ecstatic to see him. Nole had finally completed tennis after years of heartbreaks against the other members of tennis' big four. The excitement could not be wiped from his face and his smile was very infectious.

Novak Djokovic's road to the Paris Olympics

Djokovic always had a rough road in the Olympics. When Roger Federer, Andy Murray, and Rafael Nadal were still in their primes, the most that Nole had accomplished was to win a bronze medal. His road in Paris was also fairly difficult too. He met an aging Rafa and also had to triumph over the newly crowned Prince of Clay, Carlos Alcaraz. The fact that he won without dropping a single set against the youngster proves that the 37-year-old is still very much in his prime.

Nole had always wanted this. In fact, he had to constantly assure himself that he was enough prior to the Paris Olympics. Eventually, the time came and he won it. Emotions came flowing out after as he unveiled what he kept telling himself despite experiencing an estimated 16 years of heartbreak, via Tennis TV.

“I’m telling myself always that I am enough. Because I can be very self-critical. I don’t know. That’s one of the biggest internal battles I keep on fighting with myself. I feel like I haven’t done enough or been enough in my life on and off the court. So it’s a big lesson for me. I’m super grateful for the blessing to win a historic gold medal for my country. To complete the golden slam. To complete all the records,” he said.

Serbia's king of multiple surfaces has now completed tennis and finally got his coveted golden slam. He deserves all of this.