Team USA has been usually dominant at the Olympics. However, that doesn't mean that players around the world won't bravely take a shot against the basketball powerhouse. In fact, some have had the games of their lives in attempting to slay the giant. Let's take a look at the 10 greatest individual performances against Team USA at the Olympics.

10. Patty Mills (2012 London Olympics)

Stats: 26 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 45% FG, 44% 3PT

It's easy to see why Patty Mills has been a national team mainstay for the Australia Boomers. Mills has given Australian basketball fans plenty of fond memories, including a solid individual performance against Team USA at the 2012 London Olympics. Although the Boomers fell 119-86, Mills made a gallant stand by leading all scorers in the game.

9. Oscar Schmidt (1988 Seoul Olympics)

Stats: 31 points, 7 rebounds, 44% FG, 50% 3PT, 100% FT

With plenty of Olympic basketball records under his name, there's no question that Oscar Schmidt is a legend in the international arena. As a result, it isn't surprising that Schmidt had a masterclass performance against Team USA at the 1988 Olympics in Seoul. However, Team USA spoiled Schmidt's big night, with a 102-87 defeat.

8. Linas Kleiza (2012 London Olympics)

Stats: 25 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 50% FG, 75% FT

While Linas Kleiza may have been an ordinary player in the NBA, he was a star for Lithuania. Unfazed against Team USA's star-studded Redeem Team at the 2012 London Olympics, Kleiza was nearly unstoppable as he helped his country keep in step with the heavy favorites. Despite shooting the lights out, Team USA managed to escape with a 99-94 victory.

7. Sarunas Jasikevicius (2000 Sydney Olympics)

Stats: 27 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds, 50% FG, 100% FT

The 2012 London Olympic showdown wasn't the first time Lithuania haunted Team USA. In fact, at the 2000 Summer Olympics, Lithuania gave Team USA a run for their money, thanks to the leadership of Sarunas Jasikevicius, who eventually played for the Indiana Pacers. But despite his tournament high, Team USA managed to squeak past Lithuania in the final minute, 85-83.

6. Nikola Jokic (2016 Rio Olympics)

Stats: 25 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 73% FG, 100% 3PT

Although Team USA sent another group of All-Stars to Rio, they met fierce opposition against Serbia. A future three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic was unfazed by USA's star power.

In fact, The Joker was having his way against Team USA, showing his usual all-around game while getting some much-needed buckets for Serbia. However, it was Team USA who managed to hold on for a 94-91 win.

5. Evan Fournier (2020 Tokyo Olympics)

Stats: 28 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, 50% FG

Team USA hadn't lost a game in the Olympics since 2004. However, France made sure to reassert their mastery by defeating them 83-76 after eliminating Team USA from the 2019 FIBA World Cup. Thanks to Evan Fournier's big game that saw him lead all scorers while nailing four threes, France pulled off another major upset to open the Olympics at the expense of Team USA.

4. Carlos Arroyo (2004 Athens Olympics)

Stats: 24 points, 7 assists, 4 rebounds, 4 steals, 67% FG

Speaking of Olympic openers, there's no doubt that Carlos Arroyo was on fire right out of the gates against Team USA at the 2004 Athens Olympics. NBA veteran guard Arroyo registered the best game of his life for Puerto Rico. With Arroyo having his way against Team USA, Puerto Rico pulled off the biggest upset in the country's basketball history, 92-73.

3. Manu Ginobili (2004 Athens Olympics)

Stats: 29 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 69% FG, 67% 3PT

When it comes to upsets, with a ticket to the gold-medal game at stake, Manu Ginobili and Argentina put an end to Team USA's dominant run in the Olympics. The future Spurs star put the country on his back by scoring and facilitating the team's offense en route to a massive 89-81 upset in favor of Argentina.

Ginobili's massive game sent a clear message to Team USA that the rest of the world has caught up, denying them a gold-medal finish.

2. Arvydas Sabonis (1988 Seoul Olympics)

Stats: 13 points, 13 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 block, 50% FG

Tensions between the USA and Soviet Union were reignited after the Cold War with a gold-medal rematch of the 1972 Olympics. But in the 1988 Summer Games, Soviet Union managed to reassert their mastery over Team USA by winning 82-76.

One of the heroes for Soviet Union was Arvydas Sabonis, who tallied a monster double-double against the Americans' tough frontcourt led by David Robinson.

1. Rimas Kurtinaitis (1988 Seoul Olympics)

Stats: 28 points, 5 rebounds, 1 steal, 50% FG, 40% 3PT

While Arvydas Sabonis manned the frontcourt, Rimas Kurtinaitis led the Soviet Union national team in terms of scoring in the same game. He nailed four threes while also going 8-for-9 from the charity stripe. It marked the last time Team USA fielded amateurs in international tourneys, paving the way for the Dream Team in 1992.