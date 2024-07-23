Snoop Dogg is representing more than the West Coast as he's carrying the Olympic flame before the opening games on Friday, representing the U.S.A.

ESPN reports that the iconic rapper will carry the torch through a Paris suburb home to the Stade de France Olympic Stadium, Saint-Denis.

Snoop Dogg gets to carry the Olympic Torch

The honor has much to do with Snoop's contribution to the NBC coverage and his involvement with the Snoop Youth Football League, which has the Snooper Bowl for the championship game. For his coverage, he'll report from the French capital, offer his take on the games, and visit historical landmarks throughout the city.

He's no stranger to sports beyond that. In his latest film, The Underdogs, he starred as a dysfunctional football coach trying to get his reputation back on track. We interviewed Snoop about the movie earlier this year.

About falling in love with the Olympics, Snoop said to TIME, “Back then we only had so much. It's not like right now, where you got so many different things you can watch and social media and all that shit. We only had TV. There was only one TV in the house, so whatever one member of the family was watching, we were all forced to watch it. The Olympics was big because it would take over the whole house whenever it would come on. And it's special 'cause you're seeing athletes for the first time in three, four years, and they're representing the country. So that meant a lot, watching it as a kid.”

As for why he signed on for the commentary gig, he added, “Why not? Not why. This is what I do, you know what I'm saying? I love being in front of the people. I love sports. I know what I'm talking about. The network is appealing enough to understand that we deserve each other. So we're gonna make magic.”

Beyond Snoop, other carriers of the touch will include French actress Laetitia Casta and French rapper MC Solaar.

The identity of the person who will light the Olympic cauldron during the opening ceremony is being kept secret. At this point, only a dozen or so people know the identity. The Paris 2024 organizing committee president, Tony Estanguet, said last Sunday that the selected person who will have the honors doesn't even know yet.

That said, candidates include Marie-Jose Perec, a three-time gold medalist in track and field and one of France's most well-known Olympians. Soccer star Zinedine Zidane, who helped France win a World Cup title in 1998 and a European crown in 2000, is possibly doing the honors.

NBC will broadcast the Olympics on their network and Peacock. Their website includes schedules, news, and analysts. So, you have several ways of checking out Snoop Dogg running with the torch and offering his undoubtedly unique commentary.