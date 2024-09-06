Ugandan marathon runner Rebecca Cheptegei has tragically passed away at age 33, just days after being attacked by a former boyfriend who doused her in petrol and set her on fire.

Cheptegei, who competed in the recent Paris Olympics, succumbed to severe burns sustained in the attack, which took place on Sunday.

Dr. Kimani Mbugua, a consultant at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret, told local media that despite the staff’s best efforts, the athlete suffered severe burns leading to multi-organ failure, which ultimately caused her death at 05:30 local time (02:30 GMT).

Attack on Rebecca Cheptegei

Trans Nzoia County Police Commander Jeremiah ole Kosiom reported on Monday that during a dispute on Sunday, Cheptegei’s partner, Dickson Ndiema, purchased a jerrican of petrol, doused her with it, and set her on fire. Ndiema also sustained burns in the incident and was receiving treatment at the same hospital.

Authorities in north-west Kenya reported that Rebecca Cheptegei was attacked after returning home from church with her two daughters. Cheptegei had been living and training in the area when she was targeted.

Cheptegei’s parents shared that their daughter had purchased land in Trans Nzoia to take advantage of the area’s numerous athletic training centers. According to a report from the local chief, the couple had been overheard arguing about the ownership of the land where their house stood shortly before Ndiema’s attack.

Peter Ogwang, Uganda’s Minister of State for Sports, stated that Kenyan authorities are investigating the murder. The incident has drawn attention to the broader issue of violence against women in the East African region.

Prevalent violence against women in East Africa

Violence against women has emerged as a significant issue in Kenya. A 2022 national survey revealed that at least 34% of Kenyan girls and women aged 15-49 have experienced physical violence, with married women being especially vulnerable.

The survey also revealed that 41% of married women had experienced violence. Additionally, a report by UN Women and the UN Office on Drugs and Crime noted that in 2022, African countries reported the highest number of female killings, both in total numbers and relative to the continent’s female population.

Her death follows the killings of fellow East African athletes Agnes Tirop in 2021 and Damaris Mutua the next year, with both cases having their partners identified as the primary suspects by authorities.

Tirop, a promising Kenyan athlete, was found dead in her Iten home with multiple stab wounds to her neck at the age of 25. Her husband, Ibrahim Rotich, was charged with her murder and has pleaded not guilty; the case is still ongoing.

Her death shocked the nation and led to the creation of ‘Tirop’s Angels’ in 2022 by current and former athletes to tackle domestic violence.

Joseph Cheptegei, her father, described losing a “very supportive” daughter. Addressing the media outside the hospital where she received treatment, he called on the Kenyan government to ensure justice for her death.

Cheptegei finished 44th in the marathon at the recent Paris Olympics and also secured gold at the World Mountain and Trail Running Championships in Chiang Mai, Thailand, in 2022.