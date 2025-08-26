Alabama football heads toward season two of the Kalen DeBoer era. It's already DeBoer's most pressured season yet in Tuscaloosa.

DeBoer's team flashed potential in season one. But Crimson Tide fans witnessed a 9-4 mark — the most regular season losses since the 2007 debut of Nick Saban. The same Saban who eventually launched the new Tide dynasty.

DeBoer is likely fully aware that a four-loss campaign feels more like a 4-8 season in ‘Bama. Similar results in '25 will cause the calls for his dismissal to grow.

Will DeBoer field a stronger product this time? And is Alabama fully set with Ty Simpson handling starting quarterback duties? Time to rollout the bold predictions for “Roll Tide.”

Alabama is in outstanding hands with Ty Simpson

Time to put the QB controversy chatter to rest.

Simpson is bar none the best guy to lead this Alabama team. He demonstrated his loyalty to ‘Bama by choosing to avoid entry into the college football transfer portal. DeBoer inherited one of the last five-star quarterback recruits in the Saban era.

The past blue chip signing Simpson is predicted to deliver epic results. All as his reward for staying loyal to ‘Bama.

Keelon Russell will energize the future for the Tide. He's the DeBoer regime's first five-star college football recruiting star signing for 2025. But this Alabama team needs a more trusty veteran leading here.

Simpson's familiarity with DeBoer's offense after one year hands him the edge.

Ryan Williams will spark Heisman campaign

Ryan Williams arrived to Tuscaloosa earning comparisons to past legend DeVonta Smith. Now Williams becomes the next threat to claim a coveted award Smith won.

The explosive wide receiver Williams will fuel his own Heisman Trophy hype. That prediction dropped in July and remains in place for this reason. Williams faces some mediocre 2024 defenses out the gate — plus units still facing question marks.

Florida State ranked 87th on that side of the ball. The Seminoles even scrapped their scheme for a 3-3-5 look they'll unveil in Week 1. But FSU still brings a young defense and new coordinator against Williams and ‘Bama.

Louisiana-Monroe and Wisconsin are two more units that struggled defensively last season. With the Badgers ranking the highest at 46th but losing talented cornerback Xavier Lucas to Miami.

Georgia rises as the first test for Williams. Yet the Bulldogs are cluttered with question marks at edge rusher and the secondary. Leading to another breakout game for Williams there. Williams' Heisman hype will explode once the calendar flips to October.

Kadyn Proctor leaves early by garnering top 5 draft chatter

Proctor is the second most freakish athlete in the nation, according to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic.

The 6-foot-7, 366-pound tackle will hear NFL chatter. Plus draw hordes of league scouts over to Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Proctor will have zero trouble pushing around defensive linemen, even the 300+ pounders. He brings a 535-pound bench press max to the line of scrimmage. Proctor even squatted 815 pounds.

Proctor keeps Simpson upright by eliminating pass rushes. He'll even spark some conversations for top five of the draft status.

Defense will cut down on shootouts

Kane Wommack was another Alabama coach who endured a rough entry into the Southeastern Conference.

His 2024 defense allowed 20 points or more in four straight weeks. Alabama even allowed 100 total points in the first five games.

Wommack welcomes back a more seasoned group this time. His defense adjusted too after the infamous Vanderbilt loss. The Tide surrendered an average of 15.75 PPG in the final eight games.

Linebacker Deontae Lawson and safety Keon Sabb fire up enthusiasm here. Both are coming back from a torn ACL and broken foot, respectively.

Then there's four returning starters on the backend including senior Domani Jackson. Who's commanding his own NFL hype. ‘Bama will be more disciplined on defense in season two of Wommack.

Alabama will contend for SEC title and national title

Year two provides past good omens for Alabama and DeBoer.

The last head coach to enter his second season in Tuscaloosa was Saban. That ‘Bama team finished 12-2 and played in the Sugar Bowl.

DeBoer brings his own great history when it comes to season two on the job. He improved Fresno State to 9-3 in year two there back in 2021. The 50-year-old then went 14-1 at Washington and guided a national championship game run.

History repeats itself for both Alabama and the head coach. Only Georgia presents the biggest and loudest road hurdle. A one-loss Tide team is enough to play for the SEC title and solidify a College Football Playoff spot. There'll be no underachieving here.