Rebecca Cheptegei, a renowned distance runner, suffered devastating injuries after a horrific incident at her home in Trans Nzoia County, western Kenya, Complex reports. On Sunday, September 1, Cheptegei, 33, endured severe burns to 75 percent of her body. The attack allegedly involved her boyfriend, Dickson Ndiema, who reportedly set her on fire following a heated argument. The altercation reportedly stemmed from a dispute over land.

Trans Nzoia County Police Commander Jeremiah ole Kosiom confirmed that Ndiema poured gasoline over Cheptegei before igniting it. The confrontation, which took place outside their home, was witnessed by neighbors who intervened to extinguish the flames. Both Ndiema and Cheptegei were taken to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret for emergency treatment. Ndiema also sustained significant burns during the incident.

Investigation and Public Reaction

The local police have launched an investigation into the incident. According to reports, Ndiema had secretly entered the home while Rebecca Cheptegei and her children were at church, which suggests premeditation. The police collected items such as a gasoline container and a burned phone for forensic analysis.

In response to the attack, the Uganda Athletics Federation (UAF) issued a statement expressing regret and providing updates on Cheptegei’s condition. “We regret to announce that our athlete Rebecca Cheptegei, who competed at the Olympics, has suffered severe injuries and is hospitalized at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret,” the UAF tweeted. “This follows an incident involving her Kenyan boyfriend pouring petrol and setting fire on her.”

Cheptegei, who represented Uganda in the 2024 Paris Olympics and finished 44th in the marathon, had previously achieved notable success. In 2022, she won gold at the World Mountain and Trail Running Championships in Chiang Mai, Thailand. The running community and her supporters have rallied to offer their thoughts and prayers during this challenging time.