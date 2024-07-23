USMNT captain Walker Zimmerman has declared that the team has their sights set on winning the gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics, reported by GOAL. This ambitious goal reflects the team's confidence and determination as they prepare for their first Olympic appearance since 2008.

The United States Men's National Team (USMNT) has finally returned to the Olympic stage after failing to qualify for the last three events. Under the guidance of coach Marko Mitrovic, the team has been assembled with a blend of young talent and experienced players, aiming to make a significant impact in France.

What Walker Zimmerman said

Zimmerman, who plays for Nashville SC in Major League Soccer (MLS), is one of the three overage players in the U23 squad and wears the captain’s armband. In an interview with FIFA’s official website, he expressed the team's high aspirations: “We have our eyes on a gold medal. It’s a unique tournament since there are only 16 teams. If you get out of your group, you’re in a quarter-final, and if you win that game, you’re playing for a medal even if you lose the semi-final. It just amps up so quickly and that’s really different from a lot of other major tournaments. Games are every three days and we’re going to have to rely on everyone with the reduced roster size to make it happen.”

Zimmerman emphasized that winning any medal would be a significant achievement for the USMNT. He highlighted the importance of this opportunity for both the team and individual players: “It would be huge. It’s such an important moment for everyone on this roster to do something special as a collective, to do something special for their individual careers. It’s a big opportunity and it’s just a matter of whether we take it or not. We watched the movie ‘Miracle' for a team bonding event, and a lot of the guys hadn’t seen it yet. I guess it was before their time, but it’s such a good reminder that you have a great opportunity and you have to go out there and take it.”

What’s next for the USMNT

The USMNT will kick off their Olympic campaign against the host nation, France, in Marseille on Wednesday. Following this high-stakes opener, they will face New Zealand and Guinea in Group A. The top two teams from each group will advance to the knockout stage, bringing them closer to their ultimate goal of securing a medal.

The excitement is palpable as the USMNT prepares to take on some of the best teams in the world. With Zimmerman’s leadership and the team's collective drive, they are poised to make a memorable run in the 2024 Paris Olympics. The journey begins now, with the hopes of a nation resting on their shoulders.