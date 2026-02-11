One of the biggest stories heading into the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina, Italy, was Lindsey Vonn's situation. The skier tore her ACL before the Olympics even started, and then broke her leg on her first run at the Winter Olympics. Vonn has long been considered one of the best skiers in the world, and this was supposed to be a massive comeback for her, but the setbacks kept piling up.

Vonn said on Wednesday that she had a “successful” third surgery on her broken left leg following her downhill crash at the Olympics. Vonn posted an update on Instagram that included photos of her giving a thumbs-up sign in her hospital bed with a metal frame attached to her leg.

“I had my 3rd surgery today, and it was successful. Success today has a completely different meaning than it did a few days ago,” Vonn said. “I'm making progress, and while it is slow, I know I'll be ok.”

The 41-year-old crashed 13 seconds into her run during Sunday's race at the Milan Cortina Games and was airlifted off the course by helicopter. She said late Monday she had suffered a “complex tibia fracture that is currently stable but will require multiple surgeries to fix properly.”

Nine days earlier, Vonn ruptured the ACL in her left knee in another crash. However, even before then, all eyes had been on her as the feel-good story heading into the Games for her comeback after she had been retired for about six years.

“Thankful for all of the incredible medical staff, friends, family, who have been by my side and the beautiful outpouring of love and support from people around the world,” Vonn also wrote on Instagram. “Also, huge congrats to my teammates and all of the Team USA athletes who are out there inspiring me and giving me something to cheer for.”

Vonn holds the record of 12 World Cup victories in Cortina. She also returned to ski racing in December 2024, following surgery to insert a partial titanium replacement in her right knee in April of that year. However, this is a big setback and most likely signals the end of her skiing career.