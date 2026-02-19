There was no confusion surrounding Amber Glenn's feelings after receiving the scores from her free skate on Thursday. After a devastating ending to her women's figure skating short program performance on Tuesday that saw her drop all the way down to 13th place, Glenn bounced back with a season-best 147.52 personal score and a tear-filled outburst in celebration.

Glenn excelled at her most difficult jump during her free skate, the triple axel, and received a thunderous and supportive round of applause from the crowd. She could be overheard giving herself props for her performance on the NBC broadcast. “I’m at the Olympics. I didn’t fall. I didn’t fall at the Olympics,” Glenn said.

Amber Glenn makes a STATEMENT in her free skate. 👏 pic.twitter.com/9wEf7TIFWC — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) February 19, 2026

The 26-year-old's free-skate score was enough to secure her first place with 12 skaters remaining. Glenn finished with a total of 214.91 points, which didn't get her on the podium but was good enough for fifth place.

Two days before, Glenn failed to complete all three rotations of a triple loop, and the mistake resulted in a 67.39 score. She made it clear that her ultimate goal on Thursday was to recapture the joy of skating and redeem the devastating outcome she suffered.

“No matter how the elements go today, I want to remember that I never even thought that I'd get here, so that, in itself, is an accomplishment, and doing it as my authentic self and standing for what I believe in,” Glenn said before her free skate. Based on her ecstatic reaction and trademark first pump, Glenn made it clear that she believed she had just done that.