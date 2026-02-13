Team Canada is just about 24 hours away from its quarterfinal matchup against Team Germany in the women's hockey competition of the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan.

And the defending gold medallists could have their captain and most important player back in the lineup for the knockout round, The Athletic's Hailey Salvian reported on Friday.

“Marie-Philip Poulin was a full participant in Team Canada's practice today, and took some spins on a line with Sarah Fillier and Daryl Watts,” wrote Salvian. “Head coach Troy Ryan said it's still too early to say whether she will play in tomorrow's quarterfinal against Germany.”

Poulin suffered a lower-body injury after being body checked by Czechia forward Kristyna Kaltounkova in the first period of a 5-1 victory on Monday. It was a questionable hit thrown by the New York Sirens forward and No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 PWHL Draft.

The 34-year-old was unable to suit up for either of Canada's next two games: a 5-0 loss to the United States on Tuesday, and a 5-0 triumph over Finland on Thursday. Canada ended up finishing 3-1 in Group A.

Poulin confirmed that she tweaked her knee, and although it's recovering, she's not at 100 percent.

“You don’t want to think that way,” Poulin said when asked if she thought her 2026 Olympics were over, per TSN's Claire Hanna. “I’d be lying if I didn’t think that…I think with the people I have around me kinda put things in perspective, go one day at a time and go from there.”

The Beauceville, Que. native continued: “One day at a time, happy to be where I’m at today. Skated yesterday, skated today, obviously it’s very special. I think it puts things in perspective because when you get back on that ice with that team it’s really special.”

Poulin is a five-time Olympian, and she's already won three gold medals and one silver medal at the Winter Olympics. She led Canada to the title in Vancouver in 2010, Sochi in 2014 and 2022 in Beijing.

She is as clutch as any hockey player has been in Canada's history at the Olympic Games, recording the winning goal in the gold medal game in each of those three Canadian victories.

As usual, the top rival is Team USA; the neighboring countries have played in the championship game in each of the last four iterations of the international tournament.

It wouldn't be at all surprising to see the two rivals again do battle in the gold medal game on Feb. 19. But first, Canada needs to get through Germany on Saturday, while USA will be taking on host Italy later on Friday.

The hope is that, whether or not Poulin will be able to suit up, she will be an option for Canada in the semifinal on Monday.