Snowboarder Chloe Kim became a three-time Olympic medalist on Thursday, but fans of the American phenom were unhappy with where she finished on the podium. Kim took home silver in the women's halfpipe event final, which she celebrated with her boyfriend, NFL star Myles Garrett. However, multiple people cheering for Team USA in the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics took to X, formerly Twitter, to express their disappointment over the 25-year-old falling just short of becoming the first-ever snowboarder to win three straight gold medals.

Chloe Kim FLIES to FIRST place through the first run in the halfpipe final! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/WarlCqfuQu — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) February 12, 2026

“What is with the judging in these Olympics?” one person began. “Chloe Kim gets robbed after putting down the most difficult run of the evening.”

“At this point, who knows?” another user responded. “Chloe Kim's first run was miles ahead of everyone else, to give her an 88 is the biggest snub during these Olympics.”

“I hate knowing that if Chloe [Kim's] first run was her last run, they would've given her a 92, but since it was her first run, they gave her an 88,” someone else voiced in frustration. “USA robbed of Gold two days in a row [and] I'm irritated by it.”

“I really don't know how Chloe Kim scored just an 88 on her first run, that felt super low to me at the time,” one user said.

“[Not gonna lie], I felt Chloe Kim was robbed (even tho I'm not sure how the scoring works),” another person added in confusion. “But I love how she went immediately to congratulate the winner and be genuinely happy for her. Tells you the type of great person she is. Glad to have her represent the USA.”

Kim briefly held the lead after the first round with a score of 88.00, but South Korea's Gaon Choi scored 90.25 on her second run to come from behind and take gold. Kim still put up an impressive performance in the final, especially considering she was competing with a dislocated shoulder that she suffered in training about a month before the Games began.