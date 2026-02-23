Team USA created a miracle in Italy when they defeated Canada to win their first Olympic gold medal in men's hockey in 46 years. The victory marked the first time Team USA succeeded at the Games since the famous “Miracle on Ice” in 1980.

However, while the team was celebrating, FBI director Kash Patel found himself again in a set of controversies. He recently appeared and was spotted chugging beer and partying with the gold medal-winning members of Team USA hockey on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026, in Milano Cortina. He was also spotted in an Instagram live video by Dylan Larkin.

He was previously accused of using federal government resources to take trips with his girlfriend. Patel again found himself in similar waters when he posted photos of himself grinning with the medal-winning team, just hours after a spokesperson for his team had suggested that he used government resources for a personal vacation.

His presence at the celebration caused more stir as the FBI currently battles different urgent issues in the USA, including the Secret Service shooting down an armed man who had entered President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.

The FBI head was in the locker room celebrating the team's 2-1 victory. He was chugging beers and banging on desks, while more statements about him using state resources for enjoying himself spread like wildfire on the internet.

“Kash Patel spent hundreds of thousands of dollars of our money so that he could get drunk on our dime at a hockey game. Meanwhile we still don’t have all the Epstein files. Are you ok with this? I’m not [FBI Director Kash Patel].”

FBI Director Kash Patel defends himself after celebration videos go viral

Shortly after Kash Patel's celebration videos went viral on the internet and allegations of him wasting state funds started pouring in, the FBI director shared a statement on X and defended his actions. In addition to this, last year, he was accused of using a government Gulfstream jet for his personal use to fly around and see his girlfriend, country music singer Alexis Wilkins.

“For the very concerned media – yes, I love America and was extremely humbled when my friends, the newly minted Gold Medal winners on Team USA, invited me into the locker room to celebrate this historic moment with the boys- Greatest country on earth and greatest sport on earth. [punch emoji] [hockey emoji] [USA flag emoji] ”

While Patel has been accused of using the state's jets for his personal use, with the accusations being more than ever after his recent celebration videos, Patel is also, by law, required to reimburse the government for any use of a private jet or other resources used for his personal travel.