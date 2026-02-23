Lindsey Vonn is still recovering after her accident in the downhill event, and she's keeping everyone updated on her progress. In the latest update, Vonn shared how complex her injury was, and how the doctor basically saved her leg from being amputated.

“He saved my leg from being amputated,” Vonn said in an Instagram video. “He cut open both sides of my leg, let it breathe, and he saved me. I always talk about everthing happens for a reason, but if I hadn't torn my ACL, which I would've torn anyway with this crash, Tom wouldn't have been there. He wouldn't have been able to save my leg. I feel very lucky and grateful for him.”

Vonn suffered a complex tibia fracture that required multiple surgeries. She's let it be known that this injury was much more severe than just a broken leg, and the pictures that she's shown can vouch for that.

Article Continues Below

Some would say the incident happened so quickly, as Von hooked the fourth gate with her arm, which led her to start spinning and hurtling into the snow. After tumbling through the snow a few times, Vonn wasn't moving, but she could be heard yelling in pain. She stayed on the course for around 13 minutes before being loaded into a helicopter.

Vonn is now out of the hospital after her latest surgery, as she was there for the past two weeks.

“It will be a long road but I’ll get there. At least I’m out of the hospital. Love you all,” Vonn wrote on Instagram.