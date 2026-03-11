A stunning reversal has hit the NFL landscape as the Baltimore Ravens officially backed out of their trade agreement for star pass rusher Maxx Crosby. According to a statement from the Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday, the blockbuster deal was nixed after Crosby failed his physical.

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported that the health concerns were the primary factor, leading to Baltimore reclaiming its 2026 and 2027 first-round picks.

This sudden change leaves the superstar defender in Las Vegas while the rest of the league watches how the organization handles its massive financial commitments.

Despite the collapse of this multi-pick trade, the leadership there is moving forward with its aggressive rebuilding plans.

According to Albert Breer on X, formerly Twitter, the Raiders will honor all the agreements they made with free agents, both their own and the incoming players, over the last 48 hours, despite the stunning developments of last night.

From @GMFB: More on the Maxx Crosby trade being off, with how the revamped #Raiders respond, why the #Ravens tried to make it work, and what's next. pic.twitter.com/JBV4WM3DCK — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2026

This includes over $280 million in total contract value that was negotiated during the legal tampering period.

Article Continues Below

Breer also noted that all options remain in play regarding Crosby’s future, as the organization is very open to keeping its cornerstone defender rather than seeking a new trade partner.

Clarification on the player's health arrived shortly after the trade was cancelled.

Dr. Neal ElAttrache, Crosby’s surgeon, provided a statement to ESPN explaining that the player is doing very well in the early stages of recovery from a significant meniscus tear.

While Crosby only recently got off crutches, the medical team insists he is on track for the 2026 season opener.

As the Raiders balance their massive free agency spending with the return of their best defensive asset, the focus remains on whether Crosby can regain his elite form in time to lead this expensive new-look roster.