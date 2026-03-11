The Baltimore Ravens shocked the NFL when they backed out of the trade that would have given them Maxx Crosby. A day later, they surprised even more people when they signed Trey Hendrickson. With the Ravens being quiet between backing out of the Crosby trade and then signing Hendrickson, teams feel as if they broke a trust agreement.

“It’s been made clear by multiple people around the NFL at all levels that Baltimore had all the information and understood where Maxx Crosby’s knee was in terms of his recovery timeline. The league believes GM Eric DeCosta and the Ravens ultimately just got cold feet,” Dianna Russini of The Athletic wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Crosby's knee injury had been known around the league, and it was something that was publicly talked about toward the end of last season. The Ravens still decided to buy high and offered the Las Vegas Raiders two first-round picks. It's uncertain if the Ravens found new information about Crosby's knee or if they just didn't feel comfortable with where he was at and the assets they gave up to make the trade.

After the trade was nixed, NFL GMs didn't seem pleased with the Ravens.

“One GM (general manager) summarized the feelings around the league: ‘This is very much b******* on Baltimore’s part,'” NFL Network's Tom Pelissero wrote on X.

Now, the Ravens probably have even more teams upset with what they did, signing Hendrickson the very next morning.

The NFL owners' meeting is expected to be at the end of the month, where owners, general managers, and coaches will be present. Many are already interested to see how things will turn out at that meeting, but hopefully, the Ravens explain themselves before they have to look the entire league in their face at the end of the month.