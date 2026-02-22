The time has finally come! Team USA has captured its first Olympic gold medal in men’s hockey in 46 years, defeating Canada 2-1 in a heart-pounding overtime thriller in Milan. The victory, which occurred on the anniversary of the legendary 1980 Miracle on Ice, was sealed by Jack Hughes just 1:41 into the extra period.

While Canada dominated much of the play and outshot the Americans 42-28, goaltender Connor Hellebuyck delivered a masterclass performance by turning away 41 shots to keep the United States alive. Canada, playing without captain Sidney Crosby for the second straight game due to injury, managed to tie the game in the second period, but they could not overcome Hellebuyck’s wall in the crease.

The win completes an American sweep of hockey gold in Milan, following the women's team's identical 2-1 overtime victory against their northern rivals.

Adding to the electric atmosphere in Milan, alpine skiing legend Mikaela Shiffrin was spotted supporting her fellow Americans from the arena.

She posted a joyful selfie on Twitter from her seat, capturing the celebratory mood of the crowd. Shiffrin's presence in the stands highlighted the unity among American athletes during these historic Games, as she watched Hughes get swarmed by his teammates on the ice after netting the golden goal.

The emotion of the moment was evident for Hughes, the New Jersey Devils star who now has a career-defining highlight to match his NHL success. Reflecting on the gutsy win, Hughes expressed his immense pride in the team’s resilience, describing the effort as a true representation of American hockey. He praised his teammates and emphasized his love for the country following what many are calling a ballsy performance against a sustained Canadian assault.

As the gold medal ceremony commenced, the realization set in that this group had ended a nearly 50-year drought, cementing their own legacy in the annals of Olympic history.