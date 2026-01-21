The story of the Miracle on Ice continues to live on the hearts and minds of generations. It was no doubt the most monumental highlight of the 1980 Winter Olympics in Lake Placid, New York.

One would think that the story has been told so often; what else is there to tell? Well, a new Netflix documentary entitled Miracle: The Boys of ’80 is scheduled for release on January 30, per Jacob Robinson of What's on Netflix.

Max Gershberg and Jacob Rogal direct the original Netflix documentary. It is expected to feature long-forgotten footage captured by the team and them sharing their perspective on their experience at the Olympics.

How the Miracle on Ice unfolded

In 1980, America and the rest of the world were at a crossroads. It was at the height of the Cold War, and tensions between the United States and the Soviet Union were at an all-time high.

At the time, the American economy was suffering through inflation. Additionally, 52 Americans were held hostage in Iran. Plus, the Soviets had invaded the sovereign nation of Afghanistan.

The latter compelled then-President Jimmy Carter to boycott the Summer Olympics in Moscow.

Meanwhile, the U.S. hockey team consisted of 20 college players. Meanwhile, the Soviets were a pseudo-professional team that dominated the sport at the time. They had won gold medals in 1964, 1968, 1972, and 1976.

Ten days prior to the Olympics, the Soviets destroyed the Americans 10-3 in an exhibition game at Madison Square Garden.

In Lake Placid, the Americans went 4-0-1 before facing the Soviets on February 22. Thanks to Jim Craig in goal, Mark Johnson's two goals, Herb Brooks' wisdom, and Mike Eruzione's goal heard round the world, the Americans pulled off a 4-3 upset.

The victory galvanized the nation into euphoria. Two days later, they beat Finland 4-2 to win the gold medal.

Unfortunately, not all 20 players will be featured in the documentary. In 2021, No. 16 Mark Pavelich died at 63 as a result of suicide.