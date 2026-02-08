Team Canada will be looking to take home gold at the Olympics in men's hockey. Canada is one of the favorites to win it all, after winning it last time NHL players played in the Olympics in 2014 and also taking home the 4 Nations Face-Off title last year. As with those two tournaments, the captain will remain the same.

Sidney Crosby will once again be the captain for Team Canada, with Connor McDavid and Cale Makar as alternates, according to a post from the team on X, formerly Twitter.

Sidney Crosby has been named captain of Canada’s men’s hockey team for the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games. 🇨🇦 Joined by alternate captains Connor McDavid and Cale Makar, this group is proud to wear the Maple Leaf and compete together on the Olympic stage. 🍁🏒 pic.twitter.com/zYZKL4RD7o — Team Canada (@TeamCanada) February 8, 2026

“It’s an honour to be named captain of Canada’s men’s hockey team, which has so many great players and leaders,” the Canadian captain said in a statement released by the team.

Crosby was the captain in the 2014 Olympics and at the 4 Nations Face-Off. Meanwhile, McDavid and Makar were both alternates last year at the 4 Nations-Face Off.

Crosby has had a lot of success on the international stage in his career. In his first international game, he brought home silver at the World Junior Championships in 2004. He then won Gold the next year at the World Juniors. He also has a gold medal from the 2015 World Championships and the 2016 World Cup. Crosby is looking for his third Olympic gold medal, winning in 2010 and 2024.

Meanwhile, this is the first Olympics for McDavid. He also had a gold from the 2016 World Championships, plus two golds at the junior level for Canada. Makar's only international experience outside of the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off is a 2018 gold at the World Junior Championships.

Team Canada will begin their pursuit of gold on Thursday, as they face the Czech Republic.