Is it possible the most decorated American gymnast is going for gold one more time? Well, it turns out Simone Biles will make her presence known at the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.

In what way? That remains to be seen.

On Tuesday, Biles, 28, wouldn't confirm whether she would compete or not, although she isn't ruling out competing. However, she did say she will be there “in some capacity”, per Devon Henderson of The Athletic.

“I just don’t know right now if it’s on the floor or in the stands,” Biles said in Buenos Aires last week. “But I definitely want to go and be a part of that movement.” Biles was in Buenos Aires to be honored by the mayor Jorge Macri.

Recently, she told Sports Illustrated, “I’m at a point in my career where I’m humble enough to know when to be done.”

At the same, Biles is taking time out to focus on her family and her overall health and well-being before making a full decision.

“Everyone likes to talk about L.A. and what that road looks like for me,” Biles said to People Magazine. “So, currently I am taking some time off from the gym because I think it’s really important that your physical health matches your mental health.”

On Monday, Biles was passionately supporting her husband, Jonathan Owens of the Chicago Bears, as they defeated the Washington Commanders 25-24.

Simone Biles has etched her place among Olympic legends

When it comes to Olympic greatness, Biles is the living embodiment of that. Altogether, she has won 11 Olympic medals throughout her career, seven gold, two silver, and two bronze. Her last Olympic appearance was in Paris in 2024 where she dazzled the world.

She won four medals, three gold and one silver, officially making her return back to excellence. This after Biles left the 2020 Tokyo games early due to suffering the “twisties”.

For all her Olympic medals, Biles also holds 30 World Championship medals, the most of any other gymnast. Throughout the years, Olga Korbut, Nadia Comăneci, Mary Lou Retton, Kerri Strug, and Gabby Douglas have won the hearts of millions.

Obviously, Biles is very much in that company and then some.