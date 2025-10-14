Simone Biles had herself a night in Landover as she cheered on her husband, Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens, during the team’s thrilling 25-24 win over the Washington Commanders on Monday. The Olympic legend was locked in from start to finish, matching the energy of the Bears’ nail-biting victory with her own electric reactions from the family suite.

Biles rocked a full Bears-inspired outfit that immediately turned heads, CollegeFootballNetwork reports. She wore a white sweater paired with dark blue and orange pants featuring her husband’s name and No. 36, adding a chic twist with a white My Dior Mini Bag in Latte Cannage Lambskin, which retails for about $2,950. She later posted selfies and a full-body photo from the suite, flashing her signature smile as she rooted for Owens and the Bears.

SHe loves her man pic.twitter.com/dIMQUFeg5b — Game (@LakersNfo) October 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

Owens contributed three tackles in the game, while rookie quarterback Caleb Williams delivered another clutch performance, throwing for 252 yards and a touchdown. Chicago leaned heavily on its ground game, piling up 145 rushing yards, with D’Andre Smith leading the way with 108 yards and a 55-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter that shifted momentum back to the Bears.

Simone Biles’ game-winning reaction goes viral

When kicker Jake Moody lined up for the deciding field goal, Biles could barely contain herself. Cameras caught her recording the moment, visibly tense as the ball went up, then completely losing it when it split the uprights. Her joyful screams and celebratory jumps went viral almost immediately, with fans praising her passion and support for Owens.

Simone Biles' live reaction as Jake Moody hits the walk-off field goal to help Jonathan Owens and the Bears beat the Commanders. pic.twitter.com/pky1FULWYq — Kit Espina (@KeithEspino22) October 14, 2025

It was a fitting end to a tense, back-and-forth battle between Chicago and Washington. While the Commanders fought hard, the Bears’ resilience and Williams’ poise under pressure sealed the win, pushing them to a 3-2 record on the season.

For Simon Biles, the night was about more than just the final score. It was about pride, cheering on her husband in style, watching him shine under the lights, and celebrating another clutch Chicago victory in unforgettable fashion.