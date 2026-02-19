Team Canada survived a major scare in the Olympic quarterfinal, edging Czechia 4–3 in overtime in a game that delivered considerable controversy even when it was over. Canada needed a late third-period equalizer before Mitch Marner’s overtime winner sealed progression.

However, Team Czechia head coach Radim Rulik lambasted the officiating post-game, suggesting that their opponents played with an extra player.

“We were basically playing against six players,” he said per a post on X by TSN.

HC of Team Czechia, Radim Rulik, did not feel the officiating in their game against Team Canada was fair going as far as saying it felt like Czechia was playing against six players.

The most contentious sequence came in the third period when Martin Nečas appeared to be hooked on a breakaway by Devon Toews, a play that went uncalled despite disrupting a potential scoring opportunity.

“The referees really worry me. What they’re allowing against us is unacceptable. After every game, we send them two or three clips where they confirm that the opponent should have been penalized. I don’t understand it. I just don’t get it,” Rulik said, before claiming that the referees were “afraid to call anything against Canada,” per the New York Post.

Regardless, the game remained evenly balanced until overtime. Both teams scored on special teams opportunities, with David Pastrňák converting on the power play for Czechia and Nathan MacKinnon responding in kind for Canada.

At the same time, Czechia was also seen with six skaters on the ice when Ondřej Palát during the third period, a decision that Team Canada could have contested. They eventually equalized with 3:27 remaining in regulation via Nick Suzuki.

Marner then sealed the win in extra time, completing a dramatic comeback. This was Team Canada's second win against Czechia in the tournament. The two teams had earlier met in the preliminary round, when Canada crushed Czechia 5-0.

Team Canada will now take on Finland in the semifinals. That will seal a potentially entertaining Finals matchup against one of Team USA or Slovakia.