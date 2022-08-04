‘On a different mission’: Dez Bryant responds to Odell Beckham Jr.’s Cowboys return plea

Odell Beckham Jr. wants to see Dez Bryant back with the Dallas Cowboys. Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear to be on Dez’s plans … at least not in the moment.

Bryant went viral recently for his workout video, sparking talks that he could unretire and rejoin the Cowboys who are in dire need of wide receiver depth. Even OBJ jumped onto the Dez-to-Dallas bandwagon, noting that he wants to see him back home.

As the Dallas faithful knows, Bryant spent the majority of his career with the Cowboys and found the most success with the team. The 33-year-old wideout was a three-time Pro Bowler with Dallas and recording 7506 yards and 75 touchdowns in his eight years with the team.

However, while Dez appreciated Beckham’s support, he said that he is focused on other things as of the moment. Nonetheless, he did not close the door on a potential return to Dallas.

“I wouldn’t mind throwing the X up again in the Big D!!! But you know I’m grinding and on a different mission at the moment,” Bryant wrote on Twitter.

It will definitely be incredible to see Dez Bryant back with the Cowboys, and Odell Beckham Jr. is not alone with the sentiment. A lot of fans also took to Twitter to appeal to the NFL vet to consider it.

For now, fans can only be patient and wait until Bryant feels ready to come back. Hopefully, though, the Cowboys will give him a chance. Who knows, maybe he and OBJ can pair up as a receiving threat in the Big D?

