Odell Beckham Jr.’s 8-word message to Dez Bryant advocating for a return to Cowboys

Dez Bryant last played in the NFL during the 2020 season for the Baltimore Ravens. However, it was not a very productive period of time for his career. He is however synonymous with the Dallas Cowboys organization. He spent the first eight years of his career there, making the Pro Bowl three times. Earlier this year in May, Bryant spoke to TMZ and shared his desire to come out of retirement and return to the Cowboys. Then on Monday, he posted a video of himself working out vigorously.

Odell Beckham Jr. is clearly a fan of such a potential return to Dallas. He showed so on social media Wednesday.

Dezzzzzz back to the boys!!!!!!!! Get home king — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) August 2, 2022

“Dezzzzzz back to the boys!!!!!!!! Get home king,” Beckham Jr. tweeted.

Bryant is most famous for the catch that was not a catch. In the Cowboys’ NFC Divisional Round of the playoffs against the Green Bay Packers in 2015, Bryant appeared to pull down a highlight reel catch at the front corner of the end zone. However, officials would overrule the play and call it an incomplete catch. Dallas would go on to lose, 26-21. Cowboys and NFL fans alike went berserk. It was the closest that Dallas would get to reaching the NFC Championship since their last Super Bowl victory back in the 1995-1996 season.

Beckham Jr. is himself recovering from an ACL injury and is yet to sign in free agency. Who knows, maybe he ends up in Dallas instead of Bryant. He showed last season that he still has incredible athleticism and ball skills until he sadly tore his ACL in the Super Bowl.