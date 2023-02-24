Despite being just 20-years-old, Jasson Dominguez is already expected to play a major role in the New York Yankees’ future. As the Yankees look to see what they have in Dominguez, the top prospect has received a major Spring Training opportunity.

Dominguez will be in the Yankees’ starting lineup for their Grapefruit League opener against the Phillies, via Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. This will be Dominguez’s first appearance in a major league Spring Training game.

While he is getting the start, Dominguez is still likely going to start the season in the minor leagues; specifically AA. However, his Spring Training start will give him an opportunity to face stronger pitching. Both the team and fans will have an opportunity to see how he handles that added pressure.

Jasson Dominguez is the Yankees’ second-best prospect according to MLB Pipeline. He is considered the 39th-best prospect in all of baseball. While his MLB ETA isn’t until 2024, the Yankees are getting Dominguez some much needed experience.

Still, the outfielder has dominated at the minor league level. Over 177 games, Dominguez has hit .266 with 21 home runs, 78 RBI and 46 stolen bases. He offers a tantalizing mix of both power and speed.

In the potentially near future, Dominguez will be a major player in the Yankees’ outfield. His Spring Training start won’t give him a true taste of what it’s like playing at Yankees Stadium. However, Dominguez is already soaring through New York’s minor league system. If he continues to impress through Spring Training and the minor league season, he could be playing next to Aaron Judge sooner rather than later.