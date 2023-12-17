One Piece gets another take. This time, it's going to be a remake of the existing anime set to premiere on Netflix.

Netflix is set to remake the One Piece anime series, Variety reported.

Following the massive success for the One Piece live-action version, the streaming platform is working with the manga's creator Eiichiro Oda, its publisher Shueisha as well as Fuji Television Network and Toei Animation Co. for a new anime series based on Oda's manga series.

One Piece: The Anime Remake

The anime remake is separate from the existing series by Toei Animation. The One Piece anime was released in October 1999 and is currently on its 21st season.

Netflix's remake, The One Piece, will follow the same story as the one in Oda's manga. It will start at the same timeline as both the exiting anime as well as Netflix's live action series. Luffy and the gang in the anima remake will begin with the East Blue storyline.

The One Piece is being produced at WIT Studio, the same production company as Spy x Family and season one to three of Attack on Titan.

During Jump Festa 2024 on Sunday, the team behind the anime remake said it will “distinct from the TV anime series that has captivated audiences for over 25 years” as well as “provide viewers with a fresh yet familiar experience, utilizing cutting-edge visual technology to reimagine Luffy's adventures through the beloved East Blue saga.”

Netflix's live-action One Piece series has already been renewed for a second season. Its summer debut was both critically acclaimed and beloved by its audience. However, details have not been released as to when production on season two will begin. The live-action series comes from Tomorrow Studios, partnering with Oda and Shueisha.

In other Oda news, he has a new anime series premiering on Netflix in January 2024. Monsters 103 Mercies Dragon Damnation will follow the story of Ryuma, a samurai and a dragon with powers that may end up destroying the world.

The new Oda project is billed as an ONA or original net animation, an anime directly released on the internet. It's based off Oda's one-shot manga Monsters which was published in the 1994 Autumn Special Issue for Weekly Shonen Jump. The series was directed by Sunghoo Park for E&H Production.