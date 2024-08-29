As the San Francisco 49ers gear up for a competitive 2024 season, one rookie who survived Tuesday's roster cuts is quietly making waves. Jacob Cowing, selected in the fourth round from the University of Arizona, has been a standout during the preseason and shows promise of becoming an essential part of the team’s strategy. His potential impact with the 49ers could be far-reaching, particularly as they look to bolster their offensive options.

During his senior year at Arizona, Cowing was a formidable force. He appeared in all 13 games during a 10-win season. Cowing set a single-season program record with 13 receiving touchdowns after catching 11 during the regular season and two in the Valero Alamo Bowl, where the Wildcats would beat No. 12 Oklahoma 38-24. In 2023, he had 90 receptions (tied for 2nd in Pac-12) for 848 yards, averaged 65.2 yards per game, and 9.4 yards per catch. His 13 touchdown catches tied for second in the Pac-12.

Jacob Cowing's promising start to his NFL career

Analysts and fans closely watched Cowing's transition to the NFL, and he didn’t disappoint during the 2024 preseason. Cowing's performances suggested he's ready to take on the challenges of the professional level. He showcased his skills notably in a preseason game against the New Orleans Saints, where he led his team in receiving yards, proving he could be a significant playmaker.

Cowing’s ability to adapt and perform under pressure is evident from his quick adjustment to the NFL’s pace and playstyle. His preseason stats include seven receptions for 90 yards, underscoring his readiness to contribute to the 49ers' offensive efforts. Beyond receiving, Cowing also demonstrated versatility on special teams, taking on punt return duties and showing promising returns. What makes Cowing's ascent noteworthy is his performance relative to his draft expectations. Initially seen as a developmental prospect, his immediate contribution during the preseason has turned heads, making him a candidate to watch as the regular season unfolds. The team's renowned for its strategic use of player talents under head coach Kyle Shanahan, and may have found a multifaceted asset in Cowing.

The 49ers have been looking for players who can add depth and versatility to their receiving corps, and Cowing fits this mold perfectly. With the ability to play multiple roles on the team, from a deep threat receiver to a reliable special teams player, he brings much-needed dynamism to the roster. His speed, route-running precision, and hands make him a viable target for quarterback Brock Purdy, who continues to develop his connection with younger receivers on the team.

As the regular season approaches, Cowing’s role could expand significantly. The 49ers have a history of nurturing young talent, and Cowing’s preseason success might just earn him a more prominent place in the game-day strategies. His development will be crucial for the 49ers as they aim to compete in a tough NFC West and beyond.

Cowing is emerging as a potential breakout star for the San Francisco 49ers, and as he continues to develop and adapt to the NFL, he could become one of the key players to watch in 2024, potentially leading the 49ers to new offensive heights and fans are hopeful for another chance at the Lombardi Trophy.