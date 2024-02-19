Drive and learn about your past.

Learn more about your past, family secrets, and more. Here are the details for Open Roads, including its release date, gameplay, and story, as well as some trailers for the game.

Open Roads Release Date: March 28, 2024

Open Roads – Coming February 2024 | PS5 & PS4 Games

Open Roads has a release date of March 28, 2024. The game is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam, with the game’s official website hinting at an Xbox and Nintendo Switch release. The game was originally supposed to come out on February 22, but an official announcement mentioned that the release date would be moved to March 28. The game is not available for pre-ordering but can be added to the player’s wishlist.

Open Roads Gameplay

This game is a story-driven adventure game, that switches perspectives based on whether the player is interacting with others, or with items in the environment. The game has the player exploring various locations, allowing them to interact with said locations. This includes picking up books to open and read them, inspecting various memorabilia, and more. This allows the player to slowly piece together the game’s story.

Other than exploring and inspecting, players will also experience a unique and engaging interactive dialogue system. This allows them to move the narrative along and lets them expose character flaws, secrets, and even buried truths. Players will be able to experience a different story based on the choices they make throughout the game.

Open Roads Story

The story follows Tess Devine, a 16-year-old girl with an uneasy relationship with her mother. One day, they uncover a cache of old notes and letters, stashed away in the attic of their house. This discovery becomes the start of a road trip, which has Tess and her mother, Opal, exploring various family properties, all of which have been abandoned for a long time. Inside of these properties, the mother and daughter duo will uncover various memories, some of which Opal wants to forget. This road trip will allow the two to discover not just the truth they have been seeking, but also each other.

