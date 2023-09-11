Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer is closing in on a biopic box office record. The current holder of the record is the Queen biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody.

Oppenheimer has now grossed $891 million worldwide during its theatrical run. That's closing in on Bohemian Rhapsody's box office haul, which was $910 million.

Granted, Oppenheimer has already outgrossed the Queen biopic domestically. Bohemian Rhapsody grossed $216 million during its theatrical run that began in November 2018. Nolan's latest has already made $315 million domestically.

It feels inevitable that Oppenheimer will beat out Bohemian Rhapsody for the highest-grossing biopic of all time. The biographical drama epic has had a strong theatrical run. Despite opening against the biggest movie of the year, Barbie, Oppenheimer has still been one of the biggest successes of the year.

Christopher Nolan's latest film chronicles the life and career of J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy). The film tells the story of his part in the Manhattan Project and development of the first nuclear weapons in the world and the aftermath. Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, and Robert Downey Jr. also star in the film.

The film features an all-star cast list of actors in its ensemble. Bohemian Rhapsody star Rami Malek, Casey Affleck, Kenneth Branagh, Josh Hartnett, and Alden Ehrenreich are among those in Oppenheimer's ensemble.

Bohemian Rhapsody told the story of the band Queen up to their iconic Live Aid performance. The film was a mega success at the box office and the Oscars. It won five of its six awards it was nominated for, including Best Actor for Malek. While not the best biopic ever, it's undoubtedly one of the most successful ones ever.

Oppenheimer is in theaters now.