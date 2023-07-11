Christopher Nolan's historical epic Oppenheimer is a three-hour-long film, and it nearly didn't fit on IMAX projectors.

Speaking to Collider, Nolan revealed that the 600lb, 11-mile long IMAX print almost didn't fit on the film platters of the projectors. “Then on this [Oppenheimer], I went to them and I said, ‘Okay, I've got a 180-page script. That's a three-hour movie on the nose. Can it be done?' We looked at it, they looked at the platters, and they came to the conclusion that it could just be done,” Nolan said with a laugh.

He continued, “They're telling me this is the absolute limit because now the arm that holds the platter went right up against it. So, this, I think, is finally the outer limit of running time for an IMAX film print.”

Oppenheimer isn't the first time Nolan has pushed the envelope with one of his films and their IMAX prints. He revealed in the interview that he previously had discussions with IMAX about widening the platter — which was previously 150 minutes — thanks to his film Interstellar.

Oppenheimer is Christopher Nolan's twelfth feature film and first since 2021's Tenet. It tells the story of the titular physicist (played by Cillian Murphy) and his role in developing the first nuclear weapons. Murphy is surrounded by A-list talent in the large ensemble which includes Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Casey Affleck, Rami Malek, Kenneth Branagh, and Josh Hartnett among more. The film will be released opposite Greta Gerwig's Barbie on July 21.

