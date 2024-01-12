February could be a pretty binge-worthy month for Christopher Nolan and Peacock.

If you want to see how one of the most complicated, villainous yet complex and empathetic world leaders came to power, Peacock is the place to stream it — no, I'm not talking about Minions: The Rise of Gru, but rather Christopher Nolan's latest magnum opus, Oppenheimer.

The film has just been announced to be releasing for streaming on Peacock on February 16, along with an array of other Nolan masterpieces. (And of course, yes, you can still stream Minions: The Rise of Gru as well, if you're looking for a very bizarre double feature).

In addition to the Oscar-nominated and much-discussed recent biopic of J. Robert Oppenheimer, also known as the “father of the atomic bomb,” Peacock will be streaming earlier Nolan classics like The Dark Knight trilogy, Dunkirk, Inception and Memento.

Viewers could design their own Christopher Nolan film studies course with the new entries, most of which join the Peacock platform on February 1 (Oppenheimer releases on February 16).

See Nolan develop his editing touch with the backwards mind-bender Memento. Watch him hone his chops filming battle scenes in Dunkirk. Witness his directorial style as he zooms in on Christian Bale mumbling into his mask throughout The Dark Knight. And you'll never look at a dreidel the same way again after watching Inception!

Unfortunately, Christopher Nolan doesn't have a romantic comedy in his repertoire yet to stream on Valentine's Day, but he should have the rest of your February covered with these must-watch Nolan blockbusters. (And please make a rom-com, Chris — I think I speak for everyone when I say we'd all love to see your take on Love Actually!)