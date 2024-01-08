Christopher Nolan has responded to his Peloton instructor who critiqued Tenet.

After Christopher Nolan’s Tenet was criticized by his Peloton instructor, he has made a big decision.

At the Golden Globes last night, Nolan opened up about his next move.

“I might just skip it for a little while”

Talking to The Hollywood Reporter at the Golden Globes, Nolan revealed a break might be in store.

“Nothing but love for Peloton,” he told the outlet. “But I did not climb on it today. I might just skip it for a little while.”

It’s been quite a week for Nolan and his Peloton habits. After recalling his instructor critiquing his movie during one of his classes, she responded. In her response, the instructor praised his latest film, Oppenheimer.

Oppenheimer chronicles the titular physicist’s career and involvement in the Manhattan Project (and the aftermath). Cillian Murphy stars in the lead role alongside Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, and Robert Downey Jr.

Despite opening opposite of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, the film made a ton of money at the box office. Nolan’s latest film grossed over $950 million worldwide despite its R-rating and three-hour runtime.

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer was a big winner at the Golden Globes. The film was up for eight awards, winning five awards. The film won Best Picture — Drama; Best Original Score — Motion Picture (Ludwig Göransson); Best Supporting Male Actor — Motion Picture (Robert Downey Jr.); Best Director — Motion Picture (Nolan); and Best Male Actor — Motion Picture, Drama (Cillian Murphy).

Nolan is an acclaimed filmmaker also known for his films Inception, Interstellar, and the Dark Knight trilogy.