Christopher Nolan is (loudly) banging the Oppenheimer drum for months now, and he revealed some reactions to the film which range from people calling it “devastating” to a “horror movie” or sorts.

Speaking to Wired, Nolan claimed that Oppenheimer has a “complicated” ending and revealed some of the reactions fielded from screenings of the film.

“Some people leave the movie absolutely devastated,” Nolan revealed. “They can't speak. I mean, there's an element of fear that's there in the history and there in the underpinnings. But the love of the characters, the love of the relationships, is as strong as I've ever done.”

Later in the interview, Nolan warned that Oppenheimer is an intense experience due to its intense story. Apparently, it's so intense that one filmmaker that he screened the film for said that “It's kind of a horror movie.”

“I don't disagree,” replied Nolan.

Oppenheimer may be Nolan's most ambitious project yet. The biographical drama chronicles the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy) and his part in the Manhattan Project. The cast is filled out with A-listers galore including Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, and Kenneth Branagh (among many more). The film is set to open on July 21 and compete against Greta Gerwig's Barbie film.

Christopher Nolan has been one of the biggest names in Hollywood for the better part of two decades. He directed the Dark Knight trilogy for Warner Bros. and was a mainstay at the studio before jumping over to Universal for Oppenheimer.

Oppenheimer will be released on July 21.