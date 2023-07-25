Right after Barbie had issues with censorship, Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer has also run into its own issues. The scene in question is an intimate scene between Cillian Murphy and Florence Pugh's characters.

There is a scene in Oppenheimer where the titular character (played by Murphy) and his mistress Jean Tatlock (Pugh) talking. Both are nude, and the latter is seen topless in the scene. However, in the Middle East and India, the scene has been modified and Pugh's body has been covered with a CGI black dress. Twitter user The Discfather has a still of the censored scene that can be seen below.

Some countries are censoring #Oppeneheimer by putting a CGI black dress on Florence Pugh 😭 pic.twitter.com/Bt0Ymxd859 — THEDISCFATHER (@TheDiscFather) July 24, 2023

While the option of cutting the scene out of Oppenheimer, sources told The Hollywood Reporter that the filmmakers optioned for a “soft base” version to pass censorship tests in the Middle East and India. The sources added that the edits were made “per usual business practice.”

Florence Pugh is coming off a starring role in A Good Person alongside Morgan Freeman. That film was written and directed by Pugh's former partner, Zach Braff. Pugh was on a roll from 2021-2022 with roles in Black Widow, Don't Worry Darling, The Wonder, and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. Coming up, she will star in Dune: Part Two as a part of another A-list ensemble.

Oppenheimer is Christopher Nolan's latest historical epic that stars Cillian Murphy as the titular physicist. It explores his role in the development of the first nuclear weapons and in the Manhattan Project. Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., and Matt Damon also star in the film. The film has grossed $180.4 million worldwide to date and enjoyed an $82 million domestic opening weekend.

Oppenheimer is in theaters now.