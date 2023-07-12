After Vietnam banned the upcoming Margot Robbie-led Barbie film, there were rumors that the Philippines could follow suit. After much deliberation, it does not appear to be the case.

According to Variety, the Philippines will allow Barbie to play in their theaters with a catch. While it will be in theaters, the controversial map that has caused the controversy may be blurred in the film.

The map featured in Barbie supposedly features the controversial “nine-dash line.” While Warner Bros. denied this, it wasn't enough for Vietnam to let it slide.

Barbie is Greta Gerwig's upcoming fourth directorial feature and her first since the Oscar-winning Little Women adaptation. Margot Robbie stars as the titular Barbie doll, or the main version at least, as she embarks on a self-discovery journey with Ken (Ryan Gosling).

Aside from the iconic combo of Robbie and Gosling, Barbie features an A-list ensemble that includes a bevy of actors playing different variations of the two iconic dolls. Emma Mackey, Dua Lipa, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Simu Liu, John Cena, and Kingsley Ben-Adir are just a few of the A-listers that will appear in the film. Michael Cera, Helen Mirren, and Will Ferrell also have roles in the film.

Barbie has been a hot topic of discussion in the pop culture world. In addition to its star-studded cast, the film is set to open on July 21 opposite Christopher Nolan's latest historical epic, Oppenheimer. Social media created a bit of a rivalry between the two, dubbing the day “Barbenheimer.”

Barbie will be released on July 21.