Orange Cassidy officially becomes an AEW Champion

Orange Cassidy didn’t come to AEW to win championships. His first appearance in the company, serving as the surprise 22nd man in the Casino Battle Royale, was intentionally played for comedy, he didn’t wrestle a proper singles match in AEW until Revolution 2020, when he wrestled PAC, and didn’t challenge for a belt until September of 2020, when he unsuccessfully went to bat with Brodie Lee for the TNT Championship on the 51st episode of AEW Dynamite.

And yet, as AEW television evolved, so did Cassidy’s character, and since wrestling Mr. Lee on that fateful day, he wrestled for a championship on eight occasions, with even more if qualifier matches are factored into the occasion. He wrestled Cody Rhodes for the TNT Championship in a 20-minute time limit draw, challenged unsuccessfully for his strap again in a lumberjack match, and most interestingly of all, wrestled with PAC in a three-way bout for the AEW World Championship then held by Kenny Omega.

So naturally, when Cassidy’s most recent championship match, a contest for the All-Atlantic Championship that ended when PAC hit him in the face with the ring bell hammer for the 1-2-3, came to an end, the “King of Sloth Style” took a step back, refocused, and, after watching his Best Friend Trent Beretta suffer a similar fate at Battle of the Belts IV, decided to challenge for the strap once more, this time privy to the fact that it won’t be a clean contest.

Fortunately, Tony Khan was willing to grant a rematch, and just like that, the fans at AEW’s first-ever Toronto show were treated to a match between two of the deepest-seated rivals in the company for a piece of bejeweled leather they both wanted to possess.

Do you recall when Chuck Taylor declared that OC was going to wrestle PAC and “he was going to try” at Revolution? Well, try he most certainly did on the main event of Dynamite, as the pride of “Wherever” put on his most passionate match in AEW on the way to a historical outcome worthy of note: AEW’s second-ever All-Atlantic Champion.

Orange Cassidy willed his way to championship victory in AEW.

When AEW booked PAC vs. Orange Cassidy IV as the main event of the promotion’s debut show in Toronto despite also having a match between “The American Dragon” Bryan Danielson versus Ontario’s own “Lionheart” Chris Jericho for the Ring of Honor Championship, fans had to know something was in store. Though Jericho is working heel as the “Ocho of Ring of Honor,” and ROH’s belt isn’t exactly as prestigious as any of AEW’s native straps at this point in the game, the decision to give two foreign performers – at least to Canada – compete for the belt felt like an odd choice.

In hindsight, however, it makes perfect sense, as it’s quite time-consuming to pick up all of that confetti after a championship match in the middle of a show.

Despite being introduced to the ring first, Cassidy wasted little time letting PAC get acclimated to the specificities of the Canadian squared circle, attempting an Orange Punch right off the bat before engaging in what will all but certainly go down as his signature match in an AEW ring. The match had a little bit of everything fans expect from a good OC match; there were Kicks of Doom – though this time performed by PAC, not OC – the Brutalizer, DDTS, and even a Dahausen spot, and in the end, the match came down to a battle of wills, with PAC introducing not one but two hammers into the equation and OC avoiding the temptations of an easy win to instead secure the win cleanly with one of about a dozen Orange Punches he threw over the match’s run time.

Unlike PAC, who was AEW’s first-ever two-title holder – at least within the company – Cassidy entered the match with nothing to lose; sure, he wanted to win, defend the honor of his friends, and end PAC’s reign of terror once and for all – at least with the All-Atlantic Championship. And yet, in the end, he emerged from the match, and from Toronto as a whole, as a champion. OC, the loveable slacker who was never supposed to be a star in AEW unseated his deepest-seated rival to become the second-ever All-Atlantic Champion; he overcame the odds, overcame a series of hammers like the original Donkey Kong, and will now be able to sell a ton of championship-themed merch as the unlikeliest of champions, all the while fueling hatred from the likes of Jim Cornette. A win-win all around.