Oregon baseball just made an impossible comeback to win Game 1 against Oral Roberts with a walk-off single by Drew Cowley.

Down 8-0 in the third inning of the college baseball showdown, the Oregon Ducks became the first team ever to trail by eight in a Super Regional game and win.

OREGON WALKS IT OFF IN GAME 1 🦆 @OregonBaseball pic.twitter.com/0wv3HN2m9z — ESPN (@espn) June 10, 2023

After Oral Roberts jumped out to a devastating early lead, the Ducks chipped away inning-by-inning to even it up in the seventh. A clutch double play in the top of the ninth by Oregon's infield put their own offense in the driver seat.

Dalton Patten took the mound for ORU in the ninth and walked the first two Oregon hitters on eight straight balls. Two batters later, Cowley's walk-off single lit the fuse that blew the (metaphorical) roof off of PK Park in Eugene.

OREGON BECOMES THE FIRST TEAM IN NCAA SUPER REGIONAL HISTORY TO COME BACK FROM DOWN EIGHT RUNS TO WIN!! DREW COWLEY!!! WHAT AN EPIC NIGHT AT PK PARK!!! pic.twitter.com/t3O2n5M0zq — Brenna Greene (@BrennaGreene_) June 10, 2023

The Oregon faithful were rocking on Friday night, as this rowdy group of 4,476 fans was the second-largest crowd in Ducks baseball history.

“Our fans would not let us lose. I don't think PK Park's ever been that electric,” head coach Mark Wasikowski told team reporter Rob Moseley.

PK Park has been added to the bucket list after tonight 📝 pic.twitter.com/G2O2J1DNvq — 11Point7: The College Baseball Podcast 🎙 (@11point7) June 10, 2023

The college baseball story gets sweeter, as Oral Roberts completed their own eight-run comeback to beat Washington last weekend in the Regional round. They were also on a 21-game win streak heading into Friday's game.

From the highs of completing an eight-run comeback to the lows of giving up one of your own, these are the moments that make baseball great. Game 2 of the series will be played Saturday night, and Oregon baseball stands just one win away from a trip to Omaha's College World Series for the first time since 1954.