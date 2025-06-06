Jun 6, 2025 at 1:30 AM ET

Texas Tech softball didn't exactly have the start to the 2025 Women's College World Series championships that they wanted. One call may have changed the trajectory of the Red Raiders' campaign, as an unfortunate gaffe put them one loss away from a heartbreaking end to their postseason.

With two runners on base, Texas' Reese Atwood stepped up to the plate. The catcher hadn't had a single hit in the WCWS, which led head coach Gerry Glasco to instruct star ace NiJaree Canady to intentionally walk Atwood.

However, in a rare misstep, Canady's intentional ball sailed over the strike zone, which allowed Atwood, the nation's leader in RBIs, to hit a two-run single and launch the Longhorns over the Red Raiders on the scoreboard.

“Maybe it was the wrong decision. Maybe we should've went at her,” Glasco said post-game.

After delivering the game-winning hit, Atwood was just grateful that her team was able to come out on top.

“It's tight, especially when you're facing a good pitcher,” Atwood said. “Any momentum, any energy, we'll take it.”

The best-of-three series has already hit unprecedented heights, averaging 1.1 million viewers on ESPN even before the championship round. Now with Texas Tech's season on the line, fans will definitely be tuning in to see if the team can keep its trophy-raising hopes alive.