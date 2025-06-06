Texas Tech softball didn't exactly have the start to the 2025 Women's College World Series championships that they wanted. One call may have changed the trajectory of the Red Raiders' campaign, as an unfortunate gaffe put them one loss away from a heartbreaking end to their postseason.

With two runners on base, Texas' Reese Atwood stepped up to the plate. The catcher hadn't had a single hit in the WCWS, which led head coach Gerry Glasco to instruct star ace NiJaree Canady to intentionally walk Atwood.

However, in a rare misstep, Canady's intentional ball sailed over the strike zone, which allowed Atwood, the nation's leader in RBIs, to hit a two-run single and launch the Longhorns over the Red Raiders on the scoreboard.

“Maybe it was the wrong decision. Maybe we should've went at her,” Glasco said post-game.

Article Continues Below
More NCAA Sports News
Texas Tech Red Raiders pitcher NiJaree Canady (24) acknowledges the fans after her team defeated the Oklahoma Sooners 3-2 and advance to play Texas in the finals during the NCAA Softball Women's College World Series semifinal game.
Texas Tech softball coach praises star pitcher despite injury scareErin Achenbach ·
University of Florida faculty members listen to Dr. Santa Ono, center, the sole finalist for the university's president, along with Rahul Patel, left, and Sarah Lynne during a forum on May 6, 2025, at Emerson Alumni Hall in Gainesville.
Board of Governors rejects Florida’s new president hire from MichiganTroy Finnegan ·
Xavier center fielder Aedan Anderson (9) steals second base under Vanderbilt second baseman Jayden Davis (3) during the fourth inning at Hawkins Field
Vanderbilt baseball loses .321 hitter to transfer portalScotty White ·
NFL Kansas City Chiefs player and Texas Tech Red Raiders alumni Patrick Mahomes II reacts to a call in the second half in the game against the Houston Cougars at United Supermarkets Arena.
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes erupts with 3-word reaction to Texas Tech’s win vs. OklahomaJordan Llanes ·
Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey speaks during SEC Media Day at the Grand Bohemian Hotel in Mountain Brook Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2024. Mandatory Credit: © Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey cracking down on court, field stormings with monster finesZachary Draves ·
Ole Miss Rebels pitcher Aliyah Binford (4) pitches during the seventh inning against the Arkansas Razorbacks in game three of the Fayetteville Super Regional at Bogle Park
Ole Miss softball preps Cinderella run for Women’s College World Series against stacked opponentsBrayden Haena ·

After delivering the game-winning hit, Atwood was just grateful that her team was able to come out on top.

“It's tight, especially when you're facing a good pitcher,” Atwood said. “Any momentum, any energy, we'll take it.”

The best-of-three series has already hit unprecedented heights, averaging 1.1 million viewers on ESPN even before the championship round. Now with Texas Tech's season on the line, fans will definitely be tuning in to see if the team can keep its trophy-raising hopes alive.