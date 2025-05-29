The Women’s College World Series is set, and among the usual powerhouses stands one unlikely underdog: Ole Miss. Unseeded and overlooked after a sub-.500 SEC record, the Rebels clawed their way through the Tucson Regional and Fayetteville Super Regional to punch their ticket to Oklahoma City for the first time in program history. Now, they’re staring down the nation's best — and embracing their Cinderella status.

“This is special,” said head coach Jamie Trachsel. “We came straight up here from Arkansas just to get settled in and kind of rest from an exciting and emotional weekend.”

Ole Miss fought through adversity all tournament long. They took two of three against Arizona in the regionals, then stunned No. 4 seed Arkansas in the supers. Their road was anything but smooth — in seven tournament games, they were barely above water in run differential (41-40). But it didn’t matter. They got the job done, often thanks to clutch hitting and gutsy pitching.

Two-way star Alyiah Binford has been electric. She’s crushed four homers with a 1.440 OPS in the tournament and delivered in the circle when it mattered most. Brianna Lopez also came through in big moments, showing poise despite constant pressure from opposing lineups.

Ole Miss softball marches on in the College World Series

Ole Miss Rebels pitcher Aliyah Binford (4) and her teammates celebrate after the last out against the Arkansas Razorbacks in game three of the Fayetteville Super Regional at Bogle Park.
Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

After a blowout loss to Arizona in Game 1 of the Tucson regional final, the Rebels bounced back in the do-or-die rematch, riding early home runs from Binford and Mackenzie Pickens to a 7-3 win.

Article Continues Below
Related NCAA Sports News
image thumbnail
Olympic medalist Jordan Chiles reflects on life ‘beyond the mat’ for Kevin Love FundJess Koffie ·
Ole Miss Rebels' Connor Spencer (22) pitches as Ole Miss Rebels take on LSU Tigers during the SEC baseball tournament
Ole Miss baseball shuts out LSU to advance to SEC Championship gameBrayden Haena ·
Texas Tech Red Raiders pitcher NiJaree Canady (24) winds up to pitch. The Texas Tech Red Raiders defeated the Florida State Seminoles 2-1 in the NCAA WCWS Super Regionals
Texas Tech softball pulls off clutch upset to reach 1st-ever Women’s College World SeriesBrayden Haena ·
President Donald Trump shakes hands with legendary Alabama football coach Nick Saban before delivering a special commencement address to University of Alabama graduates at Coleman Coliseum on May 1, 2025. Graduation occurs over the weekend.
Why Donald Trump’s college sports commission is dead, for nowJake Faigus ·
Liberty players gather to welcome Amber Bishop home after Bishop hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth inning to give the Flames an 8-6 lead over Texas-Arlington in a National Invitational Softball Championship game. Texas-Arlington rallied in the seventh for a 9-8 win in the game, played at Triple Crown Sports' Colorado Field.
Watch Liberty make softball history with stunning upset over Texas A&MJess Koffie ·
Former Auburn basketball player Charles Barkley and Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl take the court after the game as Auburn Tigers take on USC Trojans at Neville Arena
Charles Barkley sounds off on ‘stupidest’ Auburn NIL situationScotty White ·

In the Super Regionals, Ole Miss opened with a wild 9-7 victory, powered by Ashton Lansdell’s homer and key contributions from Lexie Brady and Taylor Roman. After getting blanked in Game 2, they bounced back in Game 3, jumping out to a four-run first inning and never looking back in a 7-4 series-clincher.

The bats have been scorching. Ole Miss leads the WCWS field in home runs this postseason with 15, more than even juggernaut Oklahoma. But they’ve also given up runs in bunches, with a 3.25 team ERA — the worst of any team left standing.

Now comes the real test. The Rebels open the WCWS against No. 12 Texas Tech and elite pitcher NiJaree Canady. The Red Raiders are aggressive on the bases and stingy on the mound, which means Ole Miss will need another complete effort.

“They have an elite pitcher, one of the top in the country,” Trachsel said. “We have to pitch really well, limit free passes, be clean on defense and get some timely hitting. Expect it to be a dog fight.”

There’s no doubt the Rebels are the underdog. But they’ve already defied the odds. One win at a time, they’re proving they belong on college softball’s biggest stage. Game 1 begins Thursday at 6 p.m. CST.