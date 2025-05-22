Earlier this month, it was reported that President Donald Trump was forming a presidential commission on college athletics. Nick Saban and Texas Tech billionaire Cody Campbell were also reportedly co-chairs for the commission. However, things have changed.

The formation of the reported commission is on hold for the moment. Nick Saban has been vocal that he doesn't think a commission is necessary and wants legislation passed through Congress.

The current delay is due to U.S. Senator Ted Cruz working to push through federal legislation on NIL and how it works in college sports. The current expectation is that the commission will eventually happen, but the delay is due to that.

The commission aimed to thoroughly examine NIL and its role in college athletics. The commission idea came about after Saban met with President Trump in Tuscaloosa to discuss some issues with NIL.

Despite his role as co-chair, Saban has since spoken against the need for a commission.

He elaborated, “I know there's been a lot of stuff about some commission. “I don't think we need a commission. I've said that before. I think we know what the issues are. We have to have people willing to move those, solve those, and create some solutions for some of those issues.”

Now, with the commission paused thanks to Cruz talking to Trump, On3 is reporting that Cody Campbell will still be working behind the scenes when the commission is officially ready. The commission would create a report on what they see as the issues and potential solutions that the president and Congress could act on.

Trump was also supposedly exploring executive orders that could affect NIL and college sports, but with him on standby for now, the next step seems likely to be Cruz's legislation.

The House settlement is the biggest domino everyone is waiting on, but final approval has not yet been secured. Once that happens, it will dramatically shift how NIL works in college athletics and usher in an era of revenue-sharing across every sport.

College athletics needs fixing, but the House settlement is the biggest domino that everyone in the industry awaits.