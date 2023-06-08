The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles take on the Oregon Ducks in the NCAA Baseball Tournament. Our college baseball odds series has our Oral Roberts Oregon prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Oral Roberts Oregon.

This is a Super Regional game in the NCAA Tournament. This is one of the more unlikely matchups of the eight supers being played this weekend. It's a rare Super Regional involving two teams which won their regionals on the road.

Oral Roberts was the fourth and lowest seed at the Stillwater (Oklahoma) Regional, but the Golden Eagles' bats produced 27 runs in a three-game conquest against three different opponents. ORU didn't lose a game and made all the timely plays it needed to make. The Golden Eagles beat the top seed and the regional host, the Oklahoma State Cowboys. The Golden Eagles then carried their winning form into subsequent games against Washington and Dallas Baptist. None of their opponents could figure them out.

Oregon went on the road to Nashville and won the regional hosted by Vanderbilt. Oregon beat Vanderbilt 8-7 to take command of the regional. When Vanderbilt was eliminated by Xavier the next day, Oregon's position became even stronger. The Ducks shut down the Musketeers to win the regional championship. Now they get to host the supers.

Here are the Oral Roberts-Oregon NCAA Baseball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NCAA Baseball Odds: Oral Roberts-Oregon Odds

Oral Roberts: +1.5 (-160) ML (+122)

Oregon: -1.5 (+122) ML (-156)

Over: 12.5 (+100)

Under: 12.5 (-132)

How To Watch Oral Roberts vs. Oregon

TV: ESPNU

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stream: ESPN+

Time: Approx. 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT

*Watch Oral Roberts-Oregon LIVE on fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Oral Roberts Could Cover The Spread

The Golden Eagles averaged nine runs per game in their regional championship, but they also won two of their games by holding opponents under six runs. Their pitching wasn't spectacular, but it was timely. The Golden Eagles did not allow the one really big hit which could have changed two of their three games at the Stillwater Regional. This team isn't just a hitting machine; the staff got a lot of timely outs and kept some very good offenses at bay.

The other point to make here is that Oregon, the sixth-place team in the Pac-12 Conference this year, was not especially consistent over the course of the full season. The Ducks were the best team at their regional, but the opponents they played — Vanderbilt and Xavier — hit very poorly over the course of that regional weekend. Oral Roberts' hitters will pose a much more daunting challenge to the Ducks' pitching rotation.

Why Oregon Could Cover The Spread

The NCAA Tournament has unleashed the best in the Ducks. Their pitchers performed extremely well in the Nashville Regional. Guys with bloated ERAs were able to knuckle down and get huge, high-leverage outs. Oregon has gotten better in the postseason. The hitting will regularly be there with this team, but the pitching has noticeably improved and gained the increased attention to detail which defines a team ready to make the postseason.

Oregon won the Pac-12 Tournament and has been playing good baseball for the past three weeks, not just one week. The Ducks have found something as a team, and since they're hosting this Super Regional, the chances are good they'll maintain their winning edge.

Final Oral Roberts-Oregon Prediction & Pick

Despite all the good things Oregon has done in recent weeks, Oral Roberts has the hotter bats and a higher overall ceiling as a team. ORU can get the big hits Vanderbilt didn't get versus Oregon. Oral Roberts is in a good position to exploit the limitations of Oregon's pitching staff. Take ORU.

Final Oral Roberts-Oregon Prediction & Pick: Oral Roberts ML (+122)