The Vanderbilt baseball team is one of the biggest powerhouse programs in the entire country, and that showed during the regular season and SEC Tournament this year. However, after earning the top seed in the NCAA Tournament and hosting a regional, the Commodores season ended at the hands at Wright State. Now, Vanderbilt is losing one of its best players to the transfer portal as infielder Jayden Davis is leaving the program.

“NEW: Vanderbilt INF Jayden Davis has entered the NCAA transfer portal, @PeteNakos_ reports,” Transfer Portal said in a post. “Davis has slashed .321 with 80 RBIs in his career.”

Jayden Davis and Vanderbilt did not win the SEC regular season title this season, but the Commodores did win the SEC Tournament. The team came into the NCAA Tournament with a lot of momentum after that, and Vanderbilt earned the top overall seed. The Commodores hosted a regional that also featured Louisville, ETSU and Wright State.

Vanderbilt got the weekend started with a win against Wright State, but after losing to Louisville in Game 2, the Commodores had to play Wright State again in an elimination game. Vanderbilt wasn't able to get the win this time around, and the top team in the tournament was eliminated. Louisville ended up advancing out of the regional to the Super Regional round.

Now, Vanderbilt is done, and Jayden Davis is in the transfer portal. Davis has been with the Commodores for two seasons as he started his college career at Samford before transferring. He had a huge first year with Vanderbilt as he finished the season hitting .315, and he also had 36 RBIs and two home runs.

This past season wasn't as good for Davis. He had 64 at bats and went 13-64 for a .203 batting average. He had just six RBIs and one home run. Still, he has a career BA of .321. He certainly took a step back, but who knows, maybe a change of scenery and a fresh start is exactly what he needs.

After a great regular season, this season did not end how the Vanderbilt baseball team wanted. An early exit in the NCAA Tournament is never fun, and now the Commodores have now lost a key player to the transfer portal.