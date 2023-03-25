Ohio State freshman forward Brice Sensabaugh is projected to be a first-round pick this summer, so his announcement that he’s decided to declare for the 2023 NBA Draft doesn’t come as a shock to anyone.

Nonetheless, with the idea of improving his stock in future drafts in mind, Sensabaugh has opted to retain his college eligibility by not hiring an agent. Sill, Sensabaugh has until May 31 to with withdraw his name from the draft.

Hoping to lead the Buckeyes to their third consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance, the Big Ten All-Freshman selection averaged 16.3 points and 5.4 rebounds per game while shooting 48.0 percent from the field and 40.5 percent from 3-point range.

At 6-foot-6 and 235 pounds, Sensabaugh has not only NBA-ready skills but an NBA-ready body.

Sensabaugh will be looked at as three-level scorer that can light up the scoreboard in a variety of ways. His propensity for hitting tough shots and nailing shots clutch moments will also be valued by teams, if for no other reason than the confidence on has to have in oneself to thrive in high-pressure situations.

Outside of his creative shot-making and smooth shooting stroke, Sensabaugh has also demonstrated an ability to be a tertiary playmaker and smart team defender.

As far as his weaknesses go, like most confident scorers, Sensabaugh can have questionable shot-selection at time. Furthermore, while he definitely has the strength to play in the NBA and will be able to beat some players off-the-dribble, he isn’t an elite athlete.

Looking at the current landscape of the NBA, one player that sticks out in comparison to Sensabaugh is Phoenix Suns forward T.J. Warren. However, Sensabaugh is a much better outside shooter.