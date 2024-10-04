The Oregon Ducks' introduction to Big Ten play last week wasn't much different than their usual matchups in the Pac-12. The No. 6 Ducks (4-0) handled business on the road against UCLA, maintaining their undefeated record. In Week 6 of college football, they’ll face a more traditional Big Ten opponent, the Michigan State Spartans (3-2), at home in Autzen Stadium on Friday night.

Oregon seems to have found its rhythm in the past two weeks after a pair of shaky performances to start the season. The Ducks have now outscored their last two opponents (Oregon State and UCLA) by a combined 83-27. This weekend's matchup will serve as their final game before a massive showdown against No. 3 Ohio State, a potential Top 10 clash.

However, the Ducks can't afford to overlook the Spartans, who have been struggling lately. Michigan State is currently on a two-game losing streak, most recently suffering a 38-7 defeat to Ohio State. It’s important to note that this is a rebuilding year for the Spartans under former Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith, adding a layer of familiarity between these two programs.

With that in mind, let’s dive into some bold predictions for Oregon against Michigan State in Week 6.

Oregon wins the turnover margin, causes at least three Michigan State turnovers

Only three teams in the country either tie or are worse than the Spartans in turnovers lost. Currently, they have 13 in their first five games—a staggering number. Quarterback Aidan Chiles has done little to alleviate this issue, already throwing eight interceptions this season.

Oregon's defense isn’t exactly known for forcing turnovers, with just four takeaways so far this year. However, the Spartans’ tendency to give away the football worsens when facing FBS opponents. In their game against Boston College alone, they turned the ball over four times.

Jordan James hits season rushing total, scores two touchdowns

Jordan James is helping the Ducks maintain a lethal running attack through the first four games. He has surpassed 100 yards in all but one game, and has scored a rushing touchdown in every game except one. The junior is currently averaging 6.0 yards per carry.

Even though Michigan State has been solid in run defense this season, allowing just 3.6 yards per carry and 138.8 yards per game, it might not be enough to stop Oregon's rushing attack with James. His highest rushing total this season is 103 yards in a single game. Look for him to surpass that this Friday.

Dillon Gabriel completes at least 75% of his passes, throws for at least 275 yards, two touchdowns

Dillon Gabriel has been one of the most consistent quarterbacks in the country this season, almost flying under the radar. He currently leads the nation in completion percentage at 81.5%. On the other side, Michigan State’s defense ranks 95th in the country, allowing a 64.3% completion rate to opponents.

Gabriel's accuracy stands out, along with his ability to protect the football—he has thrown just one interception this season. Expect him to have another solid performance, likely putting up around 275 yards and two touchdowns, missing only a few of his targets.

Oregon crushes Michigan State, beats them by at least three touchdowns

Many will wonder if the Ducks might be caught looking ahead to their showdown with Ohio State and potentially suffer an upset. Adding to the intrigue is Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith’s familiarity with Oregon. However, the Spartans just aren’t at that level yet. While they’ve shown some improvement in certain areas, the Ducks would have to significantly overlook them to stumble here.

Instead, expect Oregon to make a statement, looking focused and ready for their epic battle with the Buckeyes. The Ducks will likely jump out to an early lead and never relinquish it. They'll move to 2-0 in the Big Ten and 5-0 overall.

*All stats provided by the NCAA.