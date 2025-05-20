The Michigan football team picked up a huge commitment on Tuesday as four-star 2026 tight end Matt Ludwig announced that he will play for Sherrone Moore and the Wolverines. Ludwig was choosing between Michigan, Texas Tech, Georgia and Notre Dame, and he chose the Wolverines. Michigan has had a lot of success at the TE position in recent years, and they might have just found their next elite weapon.

“BREAKING: Four-Star TE Matt Ludwig has Committed to Michigan, he tells me for @on3recruits,” Hayes Fawcett said in a post. “The 6’4 250 TE from Billings, MT chose the Wolverines over Texas Tech, Georgia, & Notre Dame.”

Matt Ludwig is a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He is the #220 player in the 2026 class, the #11 TE and the top player in the state of Montana. Ludwig currently attends Billings West High School in Billings, MT. Michigan is a long way from home, but that isn't an issue for Ludwig.

“Ludwig is arguably the best prospect to come out of the Big Sky State in the last decade if not longer,” his scouting report reads. “He’s a two-way player who focused more on tight end as a junior and that’s where we see him in college as well. He’s a productive player who can dominate as an in-line blocker or as a pass catching receiver down the field. He has the physical traits that translate well to the next level to go with the on-field production.”

The Michigan football team is getting a good one in Ludwig as he should quickly become an impact player for the Wolverines, and he could end up being an early-round NFL Draft pick as well.

“He’s a well built 6-4, 230 pounds with an 80”+ wing span with huge hands and can run,” the scouting report continues. “He’s natural with his hands, catches the ball well through contact and has the bounce to jump over linebackers and defensive backs. He has the positional versatility to line up all over the field including as an h-back and shows off the kind of all around game that should allow him to be a real difference maker. He projects as a high Power 4 prospect and someone with a definite NFL ceiling to him.”

Michigan's success with TEs in recent years certainly plays a role in their ability to recruit top prospects. The latest was Colston Loveland, who came to the Wolverines from Idaho. He was just selected with the 10th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears.

With this commitment from Matt Ludwig, the Wolverines now have six players in their 2026 recruiting class. The class is currently ranked #41 in the country.