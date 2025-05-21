The Michigan football team struggled offensively last year, and the issues on that side of the ball were a big reason why the team didn’t make the College Football Playoff. There wasn’t much of a presence in the passing game, and wide receiver Semaj Morgan is doing his best during the offseason to help change that.

Semaj Morgan is an intriguing receiver as he brings a lot of athleticism to the table, but we haven’t seen him reach his full potential yet. It was hard last year because of quarterback issues and play-calling, but Morgan also knows that he has to work on his game. He is specifically working on his speed and explosiveness.

“I feel like I'm achieving it,” Morgan said, according to an article from Wolverines Wire. “I'm most definitely getting better at what I said I wanted to be better at, but I'm not all the way to the point where I say I have achieved it. Like, so I feel like I'm still in the process. It's a long process.”

Morgan just finished up his sophomore year with the Michigan football team, so he knows that year three is a make-or-break season for him.

“I feel like this year is going to be a very important year for me,” he continued. “Every single time we have off or anytime I have to go work out with my trainers, like that's where I will be. Cause this is a very important year to me. I just want to put it like that. It's very important to me, and I'm doing it. And I've been doing everything that I said I need to do for me to have the year that I want to have.”

A lot of time this offseason has been spent training, and Morgan can see noticeable changes already.

“Doing speed training, working out with Coach V — I just want to shout out Coach V and Coach Joel, Coach Todd,” Morgan said. “They do a lot of work with me. Every single time we work out, I get better, and I feel myself getting better. So everything I do, it's a reason behind it. And I just can't wait to showcase my work in the season.”

Semaj Morgan will be a key player for the Michigan football offense as he should be one of the top receivers. It’s going to be exciting to see if he can achieve the breakout season that he is aiming for.