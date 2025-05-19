Texas A&M football chose to take flight for its newest NIL move. The Aggies and quarterback Marcel Reed pulled off a massive private jet decision Monday.

The dual-threat QB Reed now has signed with ENG Aviation Group, according to On3 NIL/recruiting insider Pete Nakos. The company is known for offering premium private jet charter services. ENG Aviation Group is based out of Houston — making Reed a new local athlete attached to them.

Reed won't be the first CFB player signing with a private jet company. He's now one of four to ink such a deal. ENG president Steve Hofmann is excited to welcome Reed and Texas A&M.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Marcel Reed to the ENG family,” Hofmann said via Nakos. “Marcel is a standout athlete whose determination, discipline, and leadership reflect the very values we live by at ENG—Earned. Never Given.”

Hofmann continued with: “Just as Marcel earned the trust of his coaches to lead on the field, we work every day to earn the trust of our clients by delivering world-class service and mission-critical flights.”

Texas A&M QB also helping private jet company with 1 more aspect

Reed isn't just helping sell the ENG product through his NIL deal, though.

Nakos adds that Reed is “serving as an official brand ambassador for ENG Organ Recovery.” The QB will additionally “advocate for ENG's initiatives and mission.”

Part of Reed's assignment with ENG is visiting a Houston hospital over the summer. He'll meet with organ donors, recipients and families, per Nakos. Reed himself said he's honored to work with a company with the initiative to save lives, saying “I'm all in.”

Reed first joined Texas A&M in 2022 by leaving Ole Miss. He's now the fourth college QB ever to sign with a private jet company. Carson Beck of Miami, though, is the only other active CFB QB to own a private jet NIL deal. Jaxson Dart (Ole Miss) and Quinn Ewers (Texas) signed their deals before heading off to the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Aggies and Reed will enter 2025 with immense expectations. Head coach Mike Elko led an 8-5 campaign, but one that ended on a three-game losing slide. Reed combined for 26 touchdowns, 18 through the air. However, Reed and Elko lifted the Aggies to their first eight-win season since 2021.