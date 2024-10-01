ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Michigan State Spartans (3-2, 1-1 Big10) hit the road to take on the No. 6 Oregon Ducks (4-0, 1-0 Big10) in a Friday night conference matchup. Below we will continue our college football odds series with a Michigan State-Oregon prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Michigan State-Oregon Odds

Michigan State: +24.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +1400

Oregon: -24.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -4000

Over: 52.5 (-110)

Under: 52.5 (-110)

How to Watch Michigan State vs. Oregon

Time: 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Michigan State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Michigan State started the season off really well, but has struggled the past two games. Their loss against Boston College was hard-fought, but the Ohio State game was a blowout. Nonetheless, the Spartans are not a team to take lightly. Defense is where Michigan State has to thrive. The Spartans allow less than 20 points per game, and middle of the pack at both rushing and pass defense. They need to make Oregon a one-dimensional team if they want any chance to win this game.

One good part of the Michigan State defense is their ability to dominate up front. The Spartans have 15 sacks on the season, which is the third-most in the Big10. That number is also the 13th-most in the entire country. Their blitzes are well disguised, and they do a good job pushing the quarterback out of his comfort zone. They do not have an easy task in this game, but getting to Gabriel will be important.

Michigan State has a strong rushing attack when used right. Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams is the leading rusher, and he averaged 5.3 yards per carry. He should be the main back, but he does split time with Nate Carter. Carter is a capable runner, but Lynch-Adams is the better running back. If one of the two running backs can have a good game, the Spartans will come out of this at least covering the spread.

Why Oregon Could Cover The Spread/Win

Oregon has gotten hate because of their first two weeks of the season. They barely squeaked by Idaho and Boise State. The Ducks have bounced back with blowout wins over Oregon State and UCLA, though. This is mainly thanks to Dillon Gabriel. Gabriel has completed over 80 percent of his passes, has over 1,100 yards through the air, and he has thrown nine touchdowns to just one interception. The lefty has added two rushing touchdowns, as well. Gabriel has been taking care of the ball and leading his team downfield, and that should continue in this game.

The Ducks have a great chance to force some turnovers in this game. Aiden Chiles has a lot of talent under center for Michigan State, but he struggles to take care of the ball. Chiles has thrown eight interceptions, which is the third-most in the nation. Along with that, he has lost a fumble. He can be forced into many mistakes, so the Ducks need to stay tough on defense. If they can do that, Oregon is going to blow out Michigan State.

Oregon's defense is towards the top of the Big10 in yards allowed per game. They also have four interceptions, 11 sacks, and opposing quarterbacks have the third-lowest rating against them in the conference. Oregon has also forced the fifth-most fumbles in the conference. If they can continue to hit hard and get behind the line of scrimmage, the Ducks should win this game.

Final Michigan State-Oregon Prediction & Pick

This is not an easy game for Michigan State, and I just do not think Chiles will do enough to keep them in the game. I like Oregon to dominate at home and win this game by a good amount. I will take Oregon to cover the spread.

Final Michigan State-Oregon Prediction & Pick: Oregon -24.5 (-105)