Michael Vick-branded Norfolk State jerseys are now available for pre-order due to popular demand. Vick announced the new jerseys on his social media, urging interested customers to preorder on his website.

The jersey, offered in white, green, and black, can be purchased on Michael Vick’s official website. Adult sizes are priced between $129.99 and $139.99, while youth sizes range from $99.99 to $109.99. The stylish black design, highlighted with Norfolk State’s signature yellow and green, features “VICK” and his iconic No. 7 on the back, with “NSU” proudly displayed across the chest. Most important to note, a portion of the proceeds will go towards the football program.

The sale of jerseys is a good move to expand the resources of the football program, as Vick is looking to build a contender quickly. The NFL star turned coach has already approached the realities of NIL and how monetary resources will aid in his success at Norfolk State. In an interview with Marshawn Lynch on his Get Got Podcast in March, Michael Vick laid out his approach to the ever-changing NIL landscape as he begins his tenure as Norfolk State's head football coach.

“I’m taking the embrace-it approach. I know you’re going to have options if you do what you got to do. You go win the MEAC and you make First Team and Clemson comes calling and they offering you some money. I can’t tell you no. They’re offering you some bread. I can't do that. The only thing I can do is match. The only thing we can do is get in the game.”