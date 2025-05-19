While the Nebraska football team is preparing for the upcoming season, many people are predicting how successful the program will be come the start of the season. As the Nebraska football team is led by quarterback Dylan Raiola, Bruce Feldman would give his prediction for the win total, as he says it could lead to some doubt.

Nebraska football is led by sophomore Dylan Raiola

With the Cornhuskers coming off of seven total wins, which includes a bowl win over Boston College in the Pinstripes Bowl, Feldman gave his thoughts on the betting line of 7.5 victories at The Athletic. He would take the over, explaining why, as he knows there will be some that will roll their eyes and laugh at it.

“This one could draw a lot of eye rolls and snickers,” Feldman wrote “The Huskers once again sputtered down the stretch last season, but for the first time since 2016, they made a bowl game — and they won it. Nebraska went 2-5 in games decided by 8 points or less. The bright side is that it was doing it with a true freshman QB in Dylan Raiola and with a makeshift offensive setup late in the season. (Dana Holgorsen took over late.)”

“Holgorsen is one of the brightest offensive minds in college football, and now he has an entire offseason to fire up the playbook,” Feldman continued. “I’ve heard Raiola has been outstanding. The Huskers don’t have a lot of speed aside from Jacory Barney, who was a freshman last year, but RB Emmett Johnson’s a good back, and they added two good transfer WRs, most notably Dane Key from Kentucky.”

Feldman buys into offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen's system and the continued progression of Raiola, who was a five-star quarterback coming out of high school. Last season in his freshman season, Raiola threw for 2,819 yards to go along with 13 touchdowns and 11 interceptions,

Nebraska football team benefits from the transfer portal and schedule

As the Nebraska football team tries to bolster its team with talent to contend in the Big Ten, it looks like they have utilized the transfer portal to their advantage. Subsequently, this was one of Feldman's points, along with the prediction that the Cornhuskers are expected to start blazing against certain competition, even saying there's a real possibility that their record could begin 5-1.

“The Huskers did very well in the portal, adding OT Elijah Pritchett (Alabama) and CB-PR Andrew Marshall (Idaho). LB Marques Watson-Trent (Georgia Southern) was the Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Year,” Feldman wrote.

“Nebraska should get off to a fast start, opening with Cincinnati, Akron, and Houston Christian,” Feldman continued. “It doesn’t play a true road game until mid-October against Maryland. Starting 5-1 seems very plausible. The second half of the schedule looks tougher, but they get Northwestern, USC, and Iowa in Lincoln.”

At any rate, the Cornhuskers are looking to improve after finishing with a 7-6 record, 3-6 in conference play. To start the season, Nebraska will take on Cincinnati on Thursday, August 28.