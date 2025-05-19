The Michigan football team picked up a good amount of talented transfers during the offseason, and one of them is former Clemson defensive tackle Tre Williams. Williams is bringing a ton of experience to Ann Arbor as he spent the last five seasons playing for the Tigers. He is ready to show Michigan fans what he brings to the table.

“I give my all, man. My teammates, for the fans that show up on Saturdays and watch us play, they're going to see me,” Tre Williams said, according to an article from 247Sports. “They're going to see me out there a lot,” Williams said. “I'm physical. I'm active. I like to create havoc in the backfield. So, that's what [fans] are going to see from me in the fall.”

With the experience and talent that Williams brings to the table, he was an attractive transfer portal prospect. He landed with the Michigan football team because of the comfortability that he felt while talking to the coaching staff.

“I kind of went into it with an open mind,” Williams said of his portal experience. “When they reached out, talked to Coach Espo (defensive line coach Lou Esposito), talked to Coach [Sherrone] Moore, and it was just a great experience. I felt comfortable with them.”

Another big factor for Williams was the type of defense that Michigan runs. The Wolverines have been using an NFL style defense for numerous years now, and defensive coordinator Wink Martindale spent 20 years in the NFL before coming to Michigan.

“The defense they run, how they let their D-line play, get vertical, play physical,” Williams said. “Stuff like that. How they play their defensive tackles is what I thought fit me the best,” Williams said of picking the Wolverines. And playing under Wink Martindale, who coached in the NFL from 2004-2023 including time at defensive coordinator with the Broncos, Ravens and Giants, was a bonus. If I get that experience now, when I make that transition next year, it's going to be easier — I'll already have played for a coach who had an NFL coaching job.”

With Williams on the team, this Michigan defensive line is absolutely loaded. It is expected to be one of the best units in college football next year, and Williams knows that the sky is the limit.

“Really, we can go as far as we want to,” he said. “It just depends on the work we put in from now until it's time to go out there and play. But this defensive line can be as good as we want to be.”

The Michigan football defense is once again expected to be the strength of the team in 2025. If the Wolverines improve offensively, they should be in for a fun year.